Viewers to decide Big Brother Naija winner after season of twists

The winner will be revealed on October 4.

The winner will be revealed on October 4.

Ten housemates have reached the Big Brother Naija Season 11 finale, leaving viewers to decide who wins the title and a reduced N90 million cash prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Keivo, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, TemiNkem and Tram secured their places after the live show on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Their paths to the final included evictions, twists and changing alliances. The former Gambits are also among those still in contention.

The winner will receive N90 million, a new car and the Season 11 title. The show had offered N100 million in cash, but moved N10 million into its Most Influential Player of the Week prize pool after failed challenges and penalties for insubordination.

Voting closes at 9 pm on Friday, October 2, 2026. Viewers can vote through the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps or the Africa Magic website. Subscribers on higher DStv and GOtv packages can cast more votes.