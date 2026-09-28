Coca-Cola turns Premier League passion into content challenge for Ugandan youth

Coca-Cola Uganda launches a four-month Premier League content challenge, giving young creators cash prizes and rewards for matchday videos.

Coca-Cola's challenge targets Ugandans aged 18 and above.

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Participants create Premier League matchday content for TikTok or Instagram.

Entries compete for cash, merchandise and campaign experiences.

Students from several Ugandan universities have joined the challenge.

Coca-Cola Uganda is running a four-month content creation challenge that seeks to turn young football fans into digital creators through its partnership with the English Premier League.

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The campaign invites Ugandans aged 18 and above to create content around their Premier League matchday experiences.

Participants must buy a Coca-Cola product, scan a QR code on the pack and create original content featuring their matchday, food and Coca-Cola experience. They then post the content on Instagram or TikTok using the campaign hashtag.

Entries will appear on a national leaderboard based on validated views. Participants can compete for monthly cash prizes, merchandise and other campaign experiences.

The campaign follows a two-day Premier League watch party at Millennium Park in Kampala on August 21 and 22, 2026.

Thousands of football fans attended the event, which combined live Premier League matches with entertainment and content creation activities.

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Fik Fameica, Ykee Benda and Karole Kasita performed alongside emerging artists, including Madzon, Erika Brown, Sean Official and Jiggy.

Premier League watch party at Millennium Park in Kampala

Barry Otieno, senior marketing manager for Coca-Cola in Uganda, said the company wants to build on the social culture surrounding football in the country.

“Football here isn't just a match — it's an occasion. People gather, they eat together, celebrate together and Coca-Cola has always been part of those shared moments,” Otieno said.

The challenge has attracted participants from universities including Makerere, Kampala International University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Gulu University and Victoria University.

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Elioda Akoragye, a student at Mbarara University of Science and Technology, said the competition gives young people an opportunity to create without expensive equipment.

“Even an ordinary phone can become a platform for something big,” Akoragye said.

Gulu University student Dherrick described the campaign as an opportunity for young people to tell their stories and demonstrate their creativity.

Participants can submit multiple entries during the four-month campaign, giving them a chance to experiment with different content as the Premier League season progresses.