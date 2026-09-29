Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new Omukama of Tooro

Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new Omukama of Tooro

In Pictures: Torch-lit procession, mock battle usher new Tooro king into Karuziika Palace

Traditional rituals and a mock battle mark the entry of Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I into Karuziika Palace as the new Omukama of Uganda's Tooro Kingdom.

Traditional rites to install Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new Omukama of Tooro began on Monday night with a torch-lit procession and mock battle at Karuziika Royal Palace in Fort Portal City.

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The ceremonies marked the formal transition from the reign of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died in the United States on August 27, 2026, aged 34.

Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new Omukama of Tooro

At about 10pm, Nyabongo I left Rwengoma Palace, the traditional starting point for an incoming king’s journey to the throne.

Thousands of Batooro accompanied him through Fort Portal City to Karuziika Palace, about four kilometres away. They carried traditional lamps made from dried reeds as they danced and chanted along the route.

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Thousands of Batooro accompanied the king through Fort Portal City

The procession symbolised a night attack and takeover of the kingdom’s royal seat.

At Mugabante, the main entrance to Karuziika Palace, the incoming king’s group faced palace defenders in an intense battle

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Thousands of Batooro accompanied the king through Fort Portal City

The defenders represented the Omusuuga, the head of the Babiito royal clan, Charles Kayondo Kamurasi Akiiki. The ritual symbolised the struggle required to gain kingship and the transfer of authority to a new monarch.

Nyabongo I emerged victorious and entered the palace with members of the royal family. The public remained outside the gate as private rituals continued through the night.

Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new Omukama of Tooro

Inside Karuziika, he took his place on the restored royal throne. Royal drums, spears and other regalia that had been turned upside down following King Oyo’s death were returned to their proper positions.

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Sculptures of lions at the palace and other locations were also uncovered. They had remained covered during the mourning period.

The acts formally ended the kingdom’s mourning period and opened Nyabongo I’s reign.

Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new Omukama of Tooro

The new king had earlier undergone cleansing rites known as okweeza. The rituals involved milk and coffee beans and prepared him for entry into the royal palace.

Nyabongo I, formerly known as Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, is a longtime Uganda Broadcasting Corporation journalist and news anchor.

He is a son of the late Prince Christopher Paul Kijanangoma and a grandson of King Sir George David Rukidi III.

Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new Omukama of Tooro

A Babiito succession committee selected him on September 9, 2026, before the Tooro Supreme Council endorsed the decision. He succeeds his cousin, King Oyo, who ruled Tooro for 31 years after ascending the throne at three.

The succession faced opposition from King Oyo’s immediate family, which cited a will naming his previously undisclosed son as heir. However, the Babiito clan and kingdom institutions proceeded with Nyabongo I’s installation.

The public coronation will take place at Karuziika Palace on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new Omukama of Tooro

The programme includes a church service and blessing at St John’s Cathedral, the raising of Tooro’s flag to full mast and the return of the kingdom anthem. The Omusuuga will also formally hand over authority before the crowning.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to attend as chief guest.

The coronation begins a new chapter for Tooro after more than three decades under King Oyo and places a former journalist at the head of one of Uganda’s recognised cultural institutions.