Ewil Brenda Claire takes Ugandan heels dance to Bangkok stage

Ugandan choreographer and dancer Ewil Brenda Claire has added another international milestone to her growing creative career after taking part in the MYX High Heels Dance Camp 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

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The two-day camp ran from September 26 to 27 at Shanghai Mansion Bangkok Hotel and brought together dancers for 10 classes led by international choreographers.

Organisers limited attendance to maintain a focused training environment.

Brenda trained alongside a line-up that included American choreographer Aliya Janell, Cisco Ruelas, Beaulexx, South Korea’s Smoody and Mitsuki.

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Ewil Brenda Claire attended the MYX High Heels Dance Camp in Bangkok

Janell is a Los Angeles-based dancer, choreographer and founder of Queens N’ Lettos. Her career includes work with Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez. She also performed on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

The Bangkok camp centred on intensive heels training, technique and connections between dancers from different markets. Organisers described it as an international-level experience for serious dancers.