Advertisement

Ewil Brenda Claire takes Ugandan heels dance to Bangkok stage

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:14 - 29 September 2026
Ewil Brenda Claire
Advertisement

Ugandan choreographer and dancer Ewil Brenda Claire has added another international milestone to her growing creative career after taking part in the MYX High Heels Dance Camp 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Advertisement

The two-day camp ran from September 26 to 27 at Shanghai Mansion Bangkok Hotel and brought together dancers for 10 classes led by international choreographers.

Organisers limited attendance to maintain a focused training environment.

Brenda trained alongside a line-up that included American choreographer Aliya Janell, Cisco Ruelas, Beaulexx, South Korea’s Smoody and Mitsuki.

Advertisement
Ewil Brenda Claire attended the MYX High Heels Dance Camp in Bangkok
Ewil Brenda Claire attended the MYX High Heels Dance Camp in Bangkok

Janell is a Los Angeles-based dancer, choreographer and founder of Queens N’ Lettos. Her career includes work with Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez. She also performed on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

The Bangkok camp centred on intensive heels training, technique and connections between dancers from different markets. Organisers described it as an international-level experience for serious dancers.

For Brenda, who has built her name as a Ugandan creative, choreographer and dancer, the trip offered more than training. It gave her access to a global dance network and put Ugandan talent in a room with some of the industry’s leading figures.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Ugandan businessman arrested at Entebbe airport with 4.5kg of cocaine in chocolate tins
News
29.09.2026
Ugandan businessman arrested at Entebbe airport with 4.5kg of cocaine in chocolate tins
Church of Uganda warns new King of Tooro against taking second wife
News
29.09.2026
Church of Uganda warns new King of Tooro against taking second wife
Namyalo reportedly loses presidential guard detail amid row with PLU
News
29.09.2026
Namyalo reportedly loses presidential guard detail amid row with PLU
Government urged to cut digital plate costs, address issuance delays
News
29.09.2026
Government urged to cut digital plate costs, address issuance delays
Ewil Brenda Claire takes Ugandan heels dance to Bangkok stage
Entertainment
29.09.2026
Ewil Brenda Claire takes Ugandan heels dance to Bangkok stage
Crypto Arch UG turns broken-home pain into healing song
Entertainment
29.09.2026
Crypto Arch UG turns broken-home pain into healing song