Church of Uganda warns new King of Tooro against taking second wife

Speaking during a prayer service at St John’s Cathedral ahead of Tuesday’s coronation, Rwenzori bishop Reuben Bizarwenda Kisembo said the king was bound by his Anglican faith which emphasises monogamy.

The Church of Uganda has urged Tooro’s new king, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, to remain faithful to his marriage vows as questions persist over whether his children with Queen Rebecca Amoding can inherit the throne.

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Congregants during the coronation service

Speaking during a prayer service at St John’s Cathedral ahead of Tuesday’s coronation, Rwenzori bishop Reuben Bizarwenda Kisembo said the king was bound by his Anglican faith which emphasises monogamy.

“I know that our king is an Anglican. He subscribes to the Christian religion, and the Christian matrimonial vows give you one wife. That is the biblical teaching. Monogamy.”

The bishop, as such, asked the king to honour the vows he made before God and care for his wife throughout their marriage.

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“We know that some people seek out other women later in marriage, but polygamy has some challenges. Since you are a Christian king, please stick to the marital vows that you made. That is our humble advice as the church.”

Rwenzori bishop Reuben Bizarwenda Kisembo

Rebecca Amoding, who is Iteso, is the new Queen of Tooro despite coming from outside the kingdom. The Babiito Royal Clan said her background does not affect her status as the king’s wife.

It does, however, raise a succession question. Babiito Clan spokesman Rev Fr Dr Charles Oyo said that an heir must be born to a mother from one of Tooro’s recognised clans.

Under that account of the kingdom’s custom, Amoding’s children would not qualify to succeed their father. Fr Oyo said her marriage does not make her a member of a Tooro clan, and she does not need to be adopted into one to be recognised as queen.

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