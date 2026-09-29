Police allegedly found 125 cocaine pellets weighing 4.5 kilogrammes in five chocolate tins.

Police allegedly found 125 cocaine pellets weighing 4.5 kilogrammes in five chocolate tins.

Ugandan businessman arrested at Entebbe airport with 4.5kg of cocaine in chocolate tins

A 59-year-old Ugandan businessman has been arrested at Entebbe International Airport after police reportedly found 4.5 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden in chocolate tins.

A 59-year-old Ugandan businessman has been arrested at Entebbe International Airport after security officers allegedly found 4.5 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden inside tins of chocolate sweets.

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Police officer and High Court advocate Susan Kasingye said the man was arrested at about 2:15am on September 28, 2026.

He had arrived from Addis Ababa aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Kasingye said officers searched his luggage and discovered 125 pellets concealed inside five tins of chocolate sweets.

Tests later confirmed that the substance was cocaine weighing 4,500 grammes, she said.

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The suspect was arrested and charged over the drugs.

Kasingye said police would produce him in court.

She said the arrest showed that Uganda's airports and border points were not safe routes for narcotics trafficking.