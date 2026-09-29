Tooro King Rukidi Nyabongo reaches out to Kemigisa, vows unity in coronation address

His Excellency The president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

The leaders of other traditional institutions here

Ministers,

MPs,

Local Government leaders and heads of government institutions

Religious leaders,

Omujwera Musuuga Akiiki,

The Royal family,

Clan leaders,

The Prime Minister of Tooro,

Members of the Tooro Council,

The people of Tooro

I welcome you.

I want to start my speech by asking everyone to stand up as we remember the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV, who passed away in the past month.

Thank you.

I commiserate with Queen Mother, Best Kamigisa Akiiki for the challenging time you went through.

May the Lord grant Amooti Oyo eternal peace

In the same way I send my condolences to the people of Tooro, upon losing our king. I condole with the President Yoeri Musevnei on losing a son that you raised.

I thank God for protecting us and bringing us to this victory. I thank the president for all he did for our kingdom which I cannot fully list

I especially thank him for being with us and the help he granted us toward this event.

I thank the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerygaba, the UPDF and the security agencies for the great work they did since the king passed away to date.

They helped us a lot and brought honor to this day

I thank the Babiito who entrusted me to be next king of Tooro, particularly my parent, Omujwera Musuuga Charlse Kamurasi Akiiki, for preserving the honor of Tooro. Thank you for your brevity.

The Babiito and fellow traditional leaders, I thank you for being with us today.

My Queen, Rebecca Amoding Rukidi Akiiki, thank you for the support you rendered me in all this.

The Queen Mother Yusta Asiimwe Kijanangomaa Amooti together with my maternal relatives who gave birth and raised me well

I thank the religious leaders for being with us today and in all that we went through.

I thank my elder, Isaaya Kalya Atwooki for raising me and protecting me since I was chosen to be king and for guiding me about the ways and traditions of Tooro.

I thank the committees that organised this Empaago. You did well.

I thank the people of Tooro and Uganda as a whole for the love you showed us and the support you gave to us to give honor to this function

I thank the medi fraternity especially the UBC management and staff whom I worked with for 12 years.

The kingdom of Tooro belongs to the people and must work for the people of Tooro. The constitution of Uganda bars traditional kingdoms from crossing into government affairs. Therefore the Kingdom of Tooro must not segregate people based on religion, or other aspects.

We have a great task of preserving our culture and traditions. The kingdom also has a responsibility to take concerned stakeholders about the affairs of our people

The kingdom must guide and show people how to well to follow and utilise government programs especially those concerning development, income generation and fighting household poverty; preserving the culture, our forests and wetlands, rivers and others

The kingdom has a role to guide parents to keep their children in school and impart good behaviour in them, avoiding habits that may ruin their lives.

The kingdom will encourage people to work together because togetherness is strength . Support the kingdom and the kingdom will support you.

I will bring together our people, especially those who have knowledge and skills in different fields, to brainstorm on how to take forward Tooro with God on our side.

We shall encourage the people of Tooro to raise their children well.

We shall ensure that our children who have finished university are employed and those who need further studies will be supported.

We shall work with other kingdoms just like our fathers and forefathers did.

We shall work with religious leaders, elders and the clans of Tooro

I conclude but thanking the people of Tooro for loving us and loving your kingdom

Karuziika is open, come let us build Tooro

God be with you

I am Rukidi Nyabongo I