Disgrantled UPDF Lieutenant leaks new ‘safehouse footage’ of Sam Mugumya, Muwanga Kivumbi.

Former UPDF Lt Herbert Mabonga leaks safehouse footage allegedly showing opposition figures Sam Mugumya and Muwanga Kivumbi in military detention.

A man who identifies himself as a Uganda People’s Defence Forces lieutenant has released videos which he claims were recorded inside a military safehouse, with some clips appearing to show opposition figures Sam Mugumya and Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi in detention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lt Herbert Matanda Mabonga posted the footage on social media alongside claims of torture, illegal detention and enforced disappearances by security personnel.

The location and date of the recordings which he claimed was at a safe house in Entebbe, could not be independently verified. The UPDF had also not publicly responded to Mabonga’s claims by the time of publication.

One of the clips appears to show Mr Mugumya, a former aide to opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye, struggling to walk around a compound in what appears to be a rehabilitation or physiotherapy exercise.

In one clip, Mugumya wears a yellow campaign T-shirt bearing President Yoweri Museveni’s image. Another man walks alongside him as he slowly moves around the compound of a gated house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other footage shows the interior of the house, including rooms and bedding said to have been used by detainees.

Another clip appears to show a military officer checking the blood pressure of former Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi.

Mr Kivumbi, who is also the National Unity Platform deputy president for Buganda, was granted Shs3 million cash bail by the Butambala Grade One Magistrate’s Court on September 29, 2026.

He faces charges of inciting violence and managing an unlawful society, which he denies. His lawyers have previously alleged that security personnel tortured him while he was in custody.

Human Rights Watch also reported in August that Kivumbi had alleged torture after his detention, while Ugandan authorities brought criminal charges against him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before releasing the clips, Mabonga posted a lengthy video in which he introduced himself as a UPDF officer at the rank of lieutenant and claimed to have served in the army for 15 years.

He said he had worked as an intelligence officer under Defence Intelligence and Security, formerly known as the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

Mabonga also claimed that he had served as an aide to former Internal Affairs minister Gen Aronda Nyakairima and the late Brig Gen Tom Kikoyo Kabuye, who served as Assistant Chief of Defence Intelligence.

He said he had since left the army.

Herbert Matanda Mabonga

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mabonga also claimed to have written a document raising concerns about governance, corruption and alleged human rights abuses within the military.

“I have evidenced and observed matters that really my heart cannot bear anymore. Matters that relate to arbitrary arrests, disappearances, kidnaps and torture,” he said.

“The perpetrators of these evil actions…have no heart for humanity. And these are people I need to expose, some of whom are supported by you fellow Ugandans; you advocate for them to continue leading the country; you advocate for them to take public offices.”

Mabonga claimed he had more recordings and other evidence relating to alleged torture and detention. He also named several people whom he said had been held at security facilities.

He said he had previously tried to raise his concerns through internal military channels but alleged that he faced harassment and later fled his home.

The videos prompted reactions from opposition figures, lawyers and other Ugandans on social media.

Ms Winnie Byanyima, the wife of Dr Besigye, expressed concern after seeing the footage involving Mugumya.

“My heart is broken. Impossible to imagine how the mother is coping,” she said.

Lawyer Eron Kiiza also called for Mugumya’s release, saying witnesses had previously placed him at what they described as a military detention facility in Kasenyi, Wakiso District.

“Pray for @SamMugumya. Witnesses who have seen him, and whose testimonies we have placed before the High Court of Uganda (Civil Division) presided over by Hon. Justice Simon Peter Kinobe (@SPKinobe2018), state that he is illegally detained at the military/SFC detention facility in Kasenyi, Wakiso District, and that he was nearly tortured to death,” Mr Kiiza said.

“It behoves @JudiciaryUG to order his release from this illegal, incommunicado and arbitrary detention. It is deplorable that Ugandans continue to be subjected to enforced disappearance and stripped of the protection of the law.”

Another social media user, Godwin Toko, reacted to Mugumya’s apparent difficulty walking and questioned why he was wearing a Museveni campaign shirt.