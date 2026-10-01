Homicide detectives probe Makerere student death

Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of Makerere University student Kabuye Kelvin Charles, found near the Main Library.

Police homicide detectives have opened investigations into the death of a second-year Makerere University student Kabuye Kelvin Charles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kabuye’s body was found inside a fenced telecommunications mast area near the university's Main Library.

The deceased was a Bachelor of Architecture student at the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT).

In a statement dated September 30, 2026, the university said Kabuye's body was discovered in the early hours of September 28 inside the fence housing an MTN mast opposite the Main Library.

University security reported the incident to Makerere Police Station, which responded to the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Police officers responded immediately and have handed over the investigation to the Wandegeya Homicide Desk and Scene of Crime Officers,” the university said.

The cause of Kabuye's death remains unknown.

Makerere said investigators have requested a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death. The university said it is cooperating with police as investigations continue.

The university’s Nkrumah Hall leadership had earlier confirmed that Kabuye was a resident of Room C34 at the famous hall.

Nkrumah Hall Chairman Joseph Ssekabira described Kabuye as a dedicated second-year Architecture student and extended condolences to his family, classmates and friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Makerere University has also offered counselling and psychosocial support to students and staff affected by the death through its Counselling and Guidance Centre.

“The University Management extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and classmates of the late Kabuye Kelvin. We share in this profound loss and pain,” the university said.