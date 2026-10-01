One Dead As Panga-Wielding Gang Attacks Kasese Police Station

About six people armed with pangas attacked the station at around 2am on October 1, 2026.

About six people armed with pangas attacked the station at around 2am on October 1, 2026.

One suspected attacker died and four people were arrested after a panga-wielding group tried to seize an officer’s gun at Bugoye Police Station in Kasese.

One suspected attacker died and four people were arrested after a group armed with pangas stormed Bugoye Sub-county Police Station in Kasese District and tried to seize an officer’s firearm.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said about six people attacked the station at around 2am on October 1, 2026.

The group targeted an officer on duty, who resisted their attempt to take his gun and shot one attacker in the leg, according to police.

The wounded suspect fled but was later found dead a few metres from the station. Police have not confirmed his identity.

Rusoke identified the four people arrested in connection with the attack as Simon Irumba, Abson Kiiza, George Kadama and Lenaxi Baluku.

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Police recovered a panga at the scene and took the deceased’s body to a mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are working to establish the circumstances of the attack and trace those who escaped. Rusoke did not disclose a suspected motive.

He urged anyone with information about the fleeing suspects to contact the nearest police station. He also asked residents to report suspicious activity linked to the incident.