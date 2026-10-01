UPDF breaks silence on Mabonga’s videos, documents

The UPDF has rejected allegations attributed to Lt Herbert Matanda Mabonga, labelled him a deserter and accused him of extortion and land fraud.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has broken its silence on allegations attributed to Lt Herbert Matanda Mabonga, dismissing his claims and accusing him of desertion.

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In a statement, Col Chris Magezi, the acting director of defence public information, said the army had noted allegations circulating on social media against the institution, the Chief of Defence Forces and President Yoweri Museveni.

“The claims attributed to Lt Mabonga, a UPDF deserter, are a pile of unsubstantiated rubbish composed of forgeries, doctored images, and concoctions,” Magezi said.

The army outlined Mabonga’s service history and accused him of several offences.

Magezi said Mabonga previously served under the Chieftaincy of Defence Intelligence and Security. In 2025, the army transferred him to the Mountain Infantry Division headquarters in Fort Portal for reassignment.

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According to the UPDF, Mabonga failed to report to his new station. The army declared him absent without leave before upgrading his status to desertion.

Magezi said the officer has since been on the run.

The army also accused Mabonga of extorting money from business groups and individuals in Kampala and elsewhere. It further linked him to fraudulent land transactions and forged land titles.