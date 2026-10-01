Advertisement

Diamond Platnumz set for exclusive meet-and-greet at Kampala Marriott

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 21:22 - 01 October 2026
Diamond Platnumz
Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz is set to host an exclusive meet-and-greet dinner at Kampala Marriott Hotel on October 29.
Advertisement

Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz is set to hold a private meet-and-greet in Kampala later this month, with organisers promising an exclusive night of music, dinner and interaction with the singer.

Advertisement

The event is scheduled for October 29, 2026, at Kampala Marriott Hotel.

The showrunners Comedy Store, say doors will open at 8pm before dinner at 9pm. Tables are being sold from Shs5 million.

The event will feature Rwandan singer The Ben and Ugandan guitarist Myko Ouma, alongside other entertainers.

Media personality Sheilah Gashumba is among the performers, while the event poster names DJ Lil Stunner. 

Advertisement

The event is being promoted as a private opportunity for fans and guests to meet Diamond Platnumz away from a conventional concert setting.

Diamond, one of East Africa’s biggest music stars, has built a large following across Uganda and the wider region through hits, collaborations and performances spanning more than a decade.

The appearance will also bring together artistes from Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania in what organisers have branded an “exclusive night with the Simba.”

The event is being coordinated by Comedy Store’s Alex Muhangi, 

Advertisement

Diamond has performed in Uganda several times over the years and remains one of the most popular Tanzanian musicians among Ugandan audiences.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Exim Bank Partners with Yangtze Industry to drive regional manufacturing capacity
Business
02.10.2026
Exim Bank Partners with Yangtze Industry to drive regional manufacturing capacity
Gen Kainerugaba cuts Otafiire apology deadline
News
02.10.2026
Gen Kainerugaba cuts Otafiire apology deadline
Gen Kainerugaba gives Otafiire 1 week to apologise
News
02.10.2026
Gen Kainerugaba gives Otafiire 1 week to apologise
Irish national Annet Mollen turns childhood Luganda lessons into Bukedde TV career
Entertainment
02.10.2026
Irish national Annet Mollen turns childhood Luganda lessons into Bukedde TV career
Peace Rugambwa defends ‘Museveni is a god’ comments amid church backlash
News
02.10.2026
Peace Rugambwa defends ‘Museveni is a god’ comments amid church backlash
Lupita Nyong’o pays tribute to Ugandan film stars as ‘Queen of Katwe’ marks 10 years
Entertainment
02.10.2026
Lupita Nyong’o pays tribute to Ugandan film stars as ‘Queen of Katwe’ marks 10 years