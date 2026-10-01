Diamond Platnumz set for exclusive meet-and-greet at Kampala Marriott

Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz is set to host an exclusive meet-and-greet dinner at Kampala Marriott Hotel on October 29.

Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz is set to hold a private meet-and-greet in Kampala later this month, with organisers promising an exclusive night of music, dinner and interaction with the singer.

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The event is scheduled for October 29, 2026, at Kampala Marriott Hotel.

The showrunners Comedy Store, say doors will open at 8pm before dinner at 9pm. Tables are being sold from Shs5 million.

The event will feature Rwandan singer The Ben and Ugandan guitarist Myko Ouma, alongside other entertainers.

Media personality Sheilah Gashumba is among the performers, while the event poster names DJ Lil Stunner.

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The event is being promoted as a private opportunity for fans and guests to meet Diamond Platnumz away from a conventional concert setting.

Diamond, one of East Africa’s biggest music stars, has built a large following across Uganda and the wider region through hits, collaborations and performances spanning more than a decade.

The appearance will also bring together artistes from Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania in what organisers have branded an “exclusive night with the Simba.”

The event is being coordinated by Comedy Store’s Alex Muhangi,

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