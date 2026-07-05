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Balaam suspends Radio 4 host, bans pundit over ‘defamatory’ statements

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:44 - 05 July 2026
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Balaam Barugahara
Radio 4 has suspended host Peterson Kagwoge and banned Gideon Tugume over remarks the station described as defamatory.
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Minister Balaam Barugahara’s Radio 4 has suspended political talk show host Peterson Kagwoge for two weeks without pay over a recent live broadcast in which guest Gideon Tugume made remarks the station called defamatory.

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In a July 4, 2026 letter, Radio 4 general manager Abdul Nsereko said management found that Kagwoge failed to exercise proper editorial judgement and moderation.

The station said Tugume made defamatory statements and spread “lies, misinformation and disinformation” against Radio 4 FM’s editorial standards.

Radio 4 also banned Tugume from appearing on the station indefinitely.

The statement was shared by Balaam Barugahara, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs and proprietor of Radio 4.

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During the show, Tugume criticised Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and accused him of torturing people. He also claimed he had been poisoned after supporting the government.

“I don’t care if I’m taken to the basement. You can kill us if you want but you will also join us in death later,” Tugume said during the broadcast.

He also claimed Gen Muhoozi was Tanzanian by birth and questioned the presence of some people in key government positions.

Radio 4 said it would not allow its platform to spread defamatory statements, hate speech or divisive content.

The station added that it would cooperate with authorities if legal proceedings arise from the broadcast.

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