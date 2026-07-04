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Lot Fire Records signs Rick Say, releases debut EP Golden Hour

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 16:35 - 04 July 2026
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Rick Say
Lot Fire Records has signed singer and dancer Rick Say and released his debut EP, Golden Hour, as it expands its artist roster.
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Independent music label Lot Fire Records has signed singer and dancer Rick Say and released his debut EP, Golden Hour.

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The signing moves Rick Say from local independent talent to a label-backed recording artist in Uganda’s music industry.

Rick Say, whose real name is Muhangi Edrine Mathew, was born on June 4, 2001. He comes from Naguru in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

He is the son of Mr Dan Tumusiime and Ms Sarah Nansubuga.

Rick Say developed interest in performance while growing up in Kampala. He studied at Kololo Secondary School, where he worked on his singing and dancing skills.

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Before joining the recording industry, he built his name as a dancer. That background now shapes his music, stage style and public image.

Lot Fire Records said the deal adds a multi-skilled performer to its roster. The label has not disclosed the value or length of the contract.

The release of Golden Hour soon after the signing points to a planned push by the label to introduce him to a wider audience.

Golden Hour marks Rick Say’s first major project under the label. The EP gives listeners a wider sample of his sound than a single release would have offered.

The move also reflects a growing trend in East Africa, where labels are looking for artists who can sing, dance and perform well on stage.

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For Lot Fire Records, Rick Say brings youth appeal, dance experience and a Kampala urban background.

The label will now seek to position him in Uganda’s competitive music scene as Golden Hour reaches the market.

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