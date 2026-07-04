Former NUP candidate Lenia Charity appointed to NRM CEC – reports

Former NUP student leader Lenia Charity Kevin has reportedly been appointed to the NRM Central Executive Committee, becoming one of the youngest members of the party's top leadership.

Lenia Charity Kevin, one of Uganda's youngest Members of Parliament, has reportedly been appointed to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC), less than two years after leaving the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

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Reports circulating on Saturday, July 4, indicate that the NRM CEC approved four of the five members nominated by party chairman President Yoweri Museveni during a meeting at State House Entebbe.

Lenia’s name, according to reports from Friday’s meeting, was fronted by President Yoweri Museveni and approved by the committee.

Lenia Charity Kevin

Other appointees included former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Vurra, veteran politician Magode Okuya and former Makerere University Business School vice chancellor Prof. Waswa Balunywa.

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The reports further claim that the nomination of Bukono County MP Persis Namuganza was rejected by elected CEC members.

The reasons cited include disciplinary allegations and the fact that she entered Parliament as an independent candidate.

As of publication, the NRM had not issued an official statement confirming the appointments or explaining the reported rejection.

Lenia Charity Kevin

Lenia Charity's reported appointment marks another milestone in the rapid rise of the 24-year-old politician, who is among the youngest lawmakers in Uganda's 12th Parliament.

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She represents Vurra County in Arua District after winning the seat on the NRM ticket in the January 2026 general election.

Before entering national politics, she served as vice guild president at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

Lenia Charity first attracted national attention in 2023 when she contested for the MUBS guild presidency under the NUP banner.

Although she lost the race to Christopher Wasswa, she became one of the party's young student leaders.

Lenia Charity Kevin

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In 2024, she surprised many supporters after announcing that she had left NUP and joined the ruling NRM ahead of the 2026 elections.

The move generated debate on social media because she had previously been photographed with NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

She later secured the NRM flag for Vurra County and went on to win the parliamentary seat, becoming one of the youngest MPs in the current Parliament.

Lenia Charity Kevin

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from MUBS and has also worked in youth leadership and advocacy, including roles with the Refugee Women Leaders Network, Gals Forum International and the World Liberty Congress. �

If confirmed, Lenia Charity will join three experienced figures on the party's top decision-making organ.

Ruhakana Rugunda is a former Prime Minister and one of the NRM's longest-serving senior leaders.

He has previously served as Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of Health, Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Prime Minister between 2014 and 2021.

Magode Okuya is a veteran politician from eastern Uganda who has served in Parliament and held several leadership positions within the NRM over the years.

Prof. Waswa Balunywa is an academic and management expert best known for serving as vice chancellor of Mbarara University of Science and Technology before leading Makerere University Business School for nearly two decades. He remains one of Uganda's most respected education administrators.