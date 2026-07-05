DR Congo to bury rare whale that washed ashore after failed rescue efforts

Authorities also banned residents from butchering, sharing or eating the whale's meat, warning that decomposition and possible contaminants could pose serious health risks.

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have decided to bury the carcass of a rare whale that washed ashore along the country's Atlantic coast after rescue efforts failed to save the animal.

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The whale, believed to be a humpback, became stranded near Muanda in Kongo Central Province on July 2, 2026.

It later died after becoming trapped in shallow waters, drawing hundreds of residents to the beach to witness the rare sight.

The Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN) said the carcass would be buried at a secured site in line with international standards for handling stranded marine mammals. Access to the burial site will be restricted to authorised personnel.

Authorities also banned residents from butchering, sharing or eating the whale's meat, warning that decomposition and possible contaminants could pose serious health risks.

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A rare whale washed ashore along DRC's Atlantic coast

Eco-guards will monitor the burial site after a dedicated plot of land was set aside for the animal's remains.

Heavy equipment was used to remove the massive carcass before burial. The approach follows international practice for disposing of large marine mammals to reduce the risk of disease, environmental contamination and scavenging by animals.

The whale's appearance stunned residents because strandings of such large marine mammals are extremely rare along the Democratic Republic of the Congo's 37-kilometre Atlantic coastline.

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Videos shared on social media showed crowds gathering around the animal, with some people climbing onto its body before authorities secured the area. Initial reports suggested the whale was still alive when it was first spotted in shallow water, but attempts to return it to deeper waters were unsuccessful.

Officials from the ICCN and local authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the stranding. No official findings have been released.

Experts say whale strandings can result from illness, injury, navigational errors, ship strikes, underwater noise or plastic pollution. However, authorities have cautioned against speculation until scientific examinations are completed.

OMG!!😮😮

What’s the name of this big fish? pic.twitter.com/M7ti0LnyGk — Modupe🌺 (@OneModupe) July 4, 2026

Environmental groups say the incident highlights growing threats facing marine life. Greenpeace Africa described the whale's death as a reminder of increasing pressure on oceans from plastic waste, heavy shipping traffic, climate change and other human activities that affect whale migration routes.

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