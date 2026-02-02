Luwi Light’s lawyer says Zuena holds key to her case

Luwi Light remains on remand after her lawyer said only Zuena Kirema can formally withdraw the cyber harassment case, dismissing claims that it has been settled

Luwi Light’s defence lawyer has said singer Bebe Cool has no power to forgive her because the main complainant is his wife, Zuena Kirema.

The lawyer said any settlement can only happen if Kirema formally withdraws the case from police. He said this must be done in writing.

“Without formal documentation, the case cannot be treated as settled or pardoned,” the lawyer said.

He told court that the magistrate handling the matter was not present on the day Luwi Light appeared in court. He said the judicial officer who was present could not proceed with the case.

The lawyer added that even if the magistrate had wanted to act, the case file was not ready for a ruling.

The case was adjourned to Friday, February 13, 2026. Luwi Light was again denied bail.

The lawyer said the continued detention was difficult, given the length of time she has spent on remand. He added that the offence does not warrant such prolonged detention. He said his client remains strong.

He also dismissed reports that the case had been settled out of court. He said no official paperwork has been filed, which is the only thing that matters.