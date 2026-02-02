Letter Uganda Airlines wrote to staff today after being fired

Uganda Airlines chief executive officer Jenifer Bamuturaki Musiime has confirmed that her position is vacant after the board resolved to re-advertise the job amid concerns over performance and continued financial losses at the national carrier

Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Jenifer Bamuturaki Musiime has confirmed that her position at the national carrier is vacant, following a decision by the board to re-advertise the job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a letter sent to staff on Monday, February 2, 2026, Bamuturaki informed employees that the role of chief executive officer would be advertised shortly and encouraged qualified staff to apply.

“Dear Colleagues,

The Board will advertise the position of Chief Executive Officer shortly, and you are all encouraged to apply if you meet the required qualifications.

The job description and application form will be published on the website,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The letter confirms earlier reports that the airline’s board had resolved to open up the position again, putting Bamuturaki’s future at the state-owned carrier in doubt.

Sources had earlier said the decision was taken during a board meeting chaired by Priscilla Mirembe Sseruka, where concerns were raised about performance and the airline’s long-term viability. President Museveni is said to have approved the move.

Uganda Airlines was relaunched in 2019 amid high public expectations but has continued to post heavy losses. Parliamentary records show the airline made a net loss of about Shs324.9 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year. Losses reduced to about Shs237.8 billion in 2023/2024 but remained significant.

Passengers have also complained about poor service, frequent flight cancellations and persistent delays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bamuturaki was appointed CEO in 2022 after previously serving as commercial director, a role she lost in 2019 under an earlier board. Her return attracted criticism from lawmakers, who questioned the recruitment process and her suitability for the top job.

Parliamentary inquiries later examined her appointment, with claims that the recruitment process was altered and concluded abruptly. Management decisions on procurement, route selection and alleged conflicts of interest have also drawn scrutiny, raising broader governance concerns at the airline.