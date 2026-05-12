Photos: Prayers for First Lady as President Museveni takes oath of office for 7th term

Members of the clergy, led by Rt. Rev. Sheldon Mwesigwa, the Dean of the Province of Uganda, and Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje, the Mufti of Uganda, led prayers for the president and the First Family.

President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday, May 12th was sworn in to assume office to serve for a seventh term running through 2031.

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The big event held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds was filled amid profound moments of prayer and celebration.

President Yoweri Museveni inauguration at Kololo

Museveni arrived at 11 am, warmly greeting the visiting heads of state and delegates from different countries.

President Yoweri Museveni inauguration at Kololo

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His arrival, flanked by his daughter Natasha Karugire was followed by the symbolic lowering of the presidential standard flag, signalling the end of the 2021-216 term.

Members of the clergy, led by Rt. Rev. Sheldon Mwesigwa, the Dean of the Province of Uganda, and Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje, the Mufti of Uganda, led prayers for the president and the First Family.

President Yoweri Museveni inauguration at Kololo

In particular, Mwesigwa prayed for the healing and swift recovery of First Lady Janet Museveni, who is currently ailing.

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He also prayed for the President, asking God to grant him wisdom in selecting the best, honest and corrupt-free leaders to work alongside him in his next term.

Some of the guests at the event

After the prayers, Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, officially announced the results of the January 15, 2026, elections, confirming that President Museveni had won with 71% of the valid votes cast—well above the 50% threshold required for victory.

The next moment was handled by Chief Justice Flavian Zeija who administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office to President Museveni.

President Yoweri Museveni inauguration at Kololo

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The President swore to be faithful to the Republic of Uganda, to preserve, protect, and defend its constitution, and to act in the best interests of the people.

After signing the official documents, he was formally declared President of Uganda for the term 2026-2031.

President Yoweri Museveni inauguration at Kololo

The President was then handed several instruments of power, including the national constitution, the national flag, the presidential standard flag, the national anthem, the coat of arms, and the public seal.

President Museveni received instruments of national defence from the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, including a shield and a general’s sword—symbols of Uganda’s sovereignty and strength.

President Yoweri Museveni inauguration at Kololo

Following this, a 20-gun salute echoed through the grounds, marking the solemnity and significance of the day.

The President then inspected a full parade made up of Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), Uganda Police, and Uganda Prisons, symbolising the unity and strength of the nation’s security forces.

President Yoweri Museveni inauguration at Kololo