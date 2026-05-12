Museveni stings NUP, FDC as he unveils ‘Kisanja no-sleep’

President Museveni unveiled his new term as a period of continuous work, which he dubbed "Kisanja no-sleep. and congratulated the NRM for its election victories while criticising the opposition parties NUP and FDC for their violent conduct.

President Yoweri Museveni has laid down a bold challenge for his new term in office, promising a period of relentless work, and economic transformation.

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Shortly after taking oath of office for a seventh straight presidential term, Museveni dubbed his new term running from 2026-31 as “Kisanja no-sleep.”

He also took the opportunity to address opposition parties, particularly the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), accusing them of using violence during the recent elections.

The President opened his remarks by expressing gratitude for the peaceful conduct of the recent elections, which his party won overwhelmingly

He congratulated the National Resistance Movement (NRM), for its sweeping victories in the presidential, parliamentary, district chairperson, and councillor elections.

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President Yoweri Museveni inauguration

Museveni also extended recognition to other political parties like the Democratic Party (DP) and Uganda People's Congress (UPC), acknowledging their participation without resorting to violence.

In contrast, Museveni criticized the NUP and FDC, accusing them of engaging in violent acts during the election period.

“I congratulate the other parties such as DP, UPC, etc., that participated in the elections without using violence, unlike the party of NUP and some elements of FDC that were using violence,” he said.

He called for the parties under the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) to establish clear guidelines for election management, in line with Uganda's laws and constitution.

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Asserting his commitment to progress, the President declared his new term as a time of relentless effort.

“This Kisanja (term) should be regarded as ‘Kisanja no more sleep’ for all Ugandans. We don't want people sleeping and blaming this and that; yet all solutions are there. No more excuses."

Every Ugandan, Museveni said, must play a role in the country’s development, riding on the environment created by his government since 1986.

Museveni cited the real estate boom around Kampala and Entebbe as evidence of the economic transformation Uganda has experienced.

President Yoweri Museveni inauguration at Kololo

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“All these houses you see have been built by Ugandans and not foreigners,” he said.

The President further noted that the NRM had brought peace and rejected divisive identity politics, and that it was unity that had driven their success in securing peaceful elections.

“That is why we win in all elections and never have election re-runs,” he said.

As for infrastructure development, Museveni praised the growth of roads, electricity, railways, and airports, along with social infrastructure like schools and hospitals.

“We have developed infrastructure like roads, electricity, the railway, airports, as well as social infrastructure such as schools and hospitals,” he noted.

President Yoweri Museveni inauguration at Kololo

Looking to the future, Museveni called on Ugandans to contribute to wealth creation, which he believes will create jobs and further propel the country’s growth.