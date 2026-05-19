Football fans brace for electric Premier League finale party at Millennium Grounds

Ykee Benda is confident that Arsenal is finally on course to end their long wait for a Premier League title

Ykee Benda is confident that Arsenal is finally on course to end their long wait for a Premier League title

Fans attending the season at Millenium Grounds will enjoy live screenings of the games, food and drinks at discounted prices, and entertainment, among other offerings.

Championship Sunday fever hits Kampala as Guinness brings EPL finale experience to Millennium Grounds

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The final day of the 202/26 Premier League season, otherwise known as Championship Sunday, is going to be intense with the title race likely going down to the wire.

Remember: all 10 games kick off at 6:00 PM EAT on Sunday, May 24 in an epic finale, with every game shown across licensed networks.

In Kampala, Guinness, the official beer of the Premier League, is set to crown the season in style with a massive EPL grand finale watch party at Millennium Grounds in Lugogo. The Guinness Matchday Truck will roll into the venue and give fans a stadium-like experience.

The watch party was officially launched on Tuesday, May 19, during a media engagement event held at Uganda Breweries Ltd in Luzira. The launch was headlined by a panel discussion reflecting on one of the most exciting Premier League seasons in recent memory and what to look forward to this Sunday.

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The panel featured the Guinness Brand Manager- Denise Paula Nazzinda, musician Ykee Benda, also passionate Arsenal supporter, as well as sports commentator Elly Kyeyune.

According to Nazzinda, after different Matchday on Tour activations across the country within the season, the finale in Lugogo is set to deliver the biggest and most exciting experience of the campaign.

“Beyond the football, fans should expect a full entertainment experience with live performances from some of the current favourite performers, including Elijah Kitaka and Azawi, alongside top DJs. Expect exciting fan engagements, matchday minutes giveaways, and an overall electric

It is not just another watch party. It is the ultimate celebration of the Premier League season, where everything we have done throughout the different tours comes together in one massive fan experience,” Nazzinda said.

With Manchester City and Arsenal locked in a tense battle for the title heading into the final stretch of the campaign, attention is firmly on the final day, but this week’s fixtures leading up to the finale could still have a say in how the race ultimately shapes up.

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However, Ykee Benda is confident that Arsenal is finally on course to end their long wait for a Premier League title, describing the current campaign as deeply emotional for many lifelong supporters.

“It’s been a long time, but this feels like the time. The almost two-decade wait is nearly over,” he said.

The singer revealed that his connection to Arsenal runs through his family, particularly his father, who remains a devoted supporter in his 70s.

“My father is a diehard Arsenal fan. He’s now in his 70s and every single win means so much to him. These days he calls me after every Arsenal victory. Arsenal was my first love before music and that connection has never changed,” the singer confessed.

Reflecting on Arsenal’s Monday night 1-0 victory over Burnley, Ykee Benda said; “At this stage of the season, it’s no longer just about beautiful football. What matters is getting the points.”

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Ykee Benda also rallied fans, both Arsenal and rivals to turn up at Millenium Grounds this Sunday and experience the season finale together.

Meanwhile, Kyeyune described the 2025/26 campaign as one of the most competitive and entertaining Premier League seasons in recent years.

“By the time we reach the final day, many people will look back at this as one of the greatest Premier League seasons we have witnessed in years,” Kyeyune said.

Kyeyune noted that Arsenal’s consistency over the last few seasons has finally placed them in a strong position to compete seriously for the title.

Fans attending the season at Millenium Grounds will enjoy live screenings of the games, food and drinks at discounted prices, and entertainment, among other offerings.