Kampala shows up for the Linus Tattoo party

Making its second appearance on the social calendar, the body art and music bash delivered an immersive showcase of Kampala’s top DJs and artists, giving audiences a wholesome music experience

The Linus Tattoo Party was everything partygoers look out for in a great night out.

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Making its second appearance on the social calendar, the body art and music bash delivered an immersive showcase of Kampala’s top DJs and artists, giving audiences a wholesome music experience ranging from mind-blowing house DJ sets and dancehall to dynamic afro house and electrifying beats.The DJ and artist performances kept the crowd fully engaged throughout the night.

The Linus Tattoo Party

The new captain in town made the experience truly memorable. While DJs Hardy, Melvyn, Alza, and others set the pace for the night, DJ Spinny lived up to his name with an exceptional house takeover that elevated the energy for the performances that followed.

The highlight of the show was the organizer of the party himself. The tattoo artist turned DJ owned the night entirely.

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The Linus Tattoo Party

For a new act on the scene, his ability to read the room and maintain the energy from the beginning to the end of his set was exceptional. A time was truly had

Part of the experience included an immersive rum showcase whose unique flavor and versatility blended smoothly with the high tempo of the night, alongside surprise performances from Daily Bundle star Kitaka, the life of the party, and Joshua Baraka’s sensational vocals.

The Linus Tattoo Party

The Linus Tattoo Party is a one-of-a-kind concept that reflects the evolution of Kampala’s party scene one where the drinks complement the audience’s lifestyle and the setup reflects their free spirit.The grand stage formed part of the overall experience, blurring the line between performers and the audience.

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The Linus Tattoo Party