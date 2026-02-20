‘I forgive you’ – Luwilight to Bebe Cool, Zuena

Luwi Light was arrested and detained after a complaint was filed against her by musician Bebe Cool and his wife Zuena Kirema over alleged malicious information and hate speech targeting the couple and, in particular, Zuena’s business.

Last night, social media personality and TikTok creator Aisha Nansubuga, known professionally as Luwilight addressed her ordeal following a highly publicised arrest and period in police custody, telling her accusers that she harbours no ill will towards them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luwilight was arrested and detained after a complaint was filed against her by musician Bebe Cool and his wife Zuena Kirema over alleged malicious information and hate speech targeting the couple and, in particular, Zuena’s business.

She was accused of making derogatory comments and online posts about Zuena’s cake brand, which the complainants described as defamatory.

In her first livestream statement following a court’s decision to grant her bail, Luwilight tainted a gruesome picture of her time in detention, where she spent two nights following her arrest.

She described the Kira Road Police cells as “extremely filthy” with a nauseating stench and poor sanitation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She noted that inmates use the same buckets for toilet business, leaving the entire cell reeking.

Meanwhile, Luwi revealed that while inside, her accusers repeatedly urged her to admit to the charges so they could be dropped, but she refused, insisting she was not responsible for the posts and that the account allegedly used was not hers.

Luwilight

She added that her phone had been taken for forensic analysis, with results still pending.

Addressing Bebe Cool and Zuena directly, Luwi Light said she held no grudge against them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If there is something that I said knowingly or unknowingly which hurt those people, sorry about that”

“But when it comes to the Facebook part of it…I do not know anything about the Facebook account. I have never and will never insult that woman because she has done nothing to me.”

Despite the acrimony around the charges, she emphasised forgiveness: “I have indeed forgiven them. I will not drag it further or hate them or hold a grudge.”