EU Parliament summons Ugandan envoy over post-election crackdown

The European Parliament has summoned Uganda’s Ambassador to the European Union, H.E. Mirjam Blaak, to address a deepening diplomatic crisis triggered by the contested 15 January 2026 general elections in Uganda.

Blaak will address a delegation meeting in Brussels on Monday next week, along with officials from the opposition National Unity Platform.

This comes amid mounting international concern over alleged widespread abuses, intimidation of opposition figures and a brutal crackdown on protests that followed the vote.

EU Parliamentarians in Strasbourg overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on 12 February condemning the elections as “marred by abuses, widespread intimidation, fraud, violence and a nationwide internet blackout,” and expressing “deep concern” at the targeting of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, as well as other political figures.

The summons also comes days after a major address by Bobi Wine at a global human rights forum.

The opposition leader was a featured speaker at the 2026 Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy.

In his address, delivered via video link as he is reportedly in hiding, he called for “targeted international sanctions against President Museveni and CDF” for what he characterised as systematic repression following the election.

During next week's meeting, Parliamentarians are expected to press Blaak on the concerns laid out in the resolution including the widespread intimidation of opposition supporters, arbitrary detentions, restrictions on civil society, and alleged human rights violations.

Whether this will translate into concrete punitive measures such as sanctions, travel bans or targeted asset freezes remains to be seen.

