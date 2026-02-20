Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Roots & Vibes concert set to ignite Kampala with Afro-Caribbean energy
Talent Africa Group, in partnership with Abeeka Band, has announced the highly anticipated Roots & Vibes Concert, an Afro-Caribbean showcase expected to bring a wave of colour, rhythm and cultural fusion to Kampala.
Scheduled for Saturday, 2 May 2026, the concert promises to blend the pulsating beats of reggae, Afro-roots and dancehall into a high-impact musical celebration.
Organisers say the event is designed not only to entertain but also to position Kampala as a leading destination for globally relevant Afro-Caribbean cultural experiences.
Roots & Vibes aims to deliver a premium concert experience, attracting music lovers, creatives and cultural enthusiasts from across the region.
By curating an immersive evening of live performance and storytelling, the organisers hope to strengthen Kampala’s standing as a regional hub for cultural exchange and artistic expression.
Abeeka Band to headline
The concert will be headlined by Abeeka Band, widely regarded as East Africa’s most vibrant and electrifying boy band. Known for their energetic stage presence and soul-stirring sound, the five-member group—Pages, Kevin, Michael, Producer Allan and Dr Tre—has built a reputation for captivating diverse audiences.
Blending Afro-pop, R&B and contemporary influences, Abeeka’s music appeals to both urban trendsetters and international listeners. Organisers describe the group as more than just performers, calling them a cultural movement whose artistry and charisma continue to resonate across borders.
A night of live excellence
In addition to the headline act, the concert will feature several guest performances, further enriching the programme with varied sounds and styles. Roots & Vibes – Live in Kampala is being crafted as a performance-led experience, with emphasis placed on musical quality, authenticity and atmosphere.
Ticket prices are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with organisers urging fans to stay tuned for further updates on what promises to be one of the year’s most vibrant musical events.