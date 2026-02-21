Feffe Bussi shares life changing advice he got from Bobi Wine

The rapper revealed that one simple message from the musician-turned politician has guided him through the highs and lows of the music industry.

Feffe Bussi has opened up about the powerful words of wisdom he received from Bobi Wine that transformed his outlook on life and career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in a recent interview, the rapper revealed that one simple message from the musician-turned politician has guided him through the highs and lows of the music industry.

Bussi explained that his journey with Bobi Wine began long before they ever met.

He was first a devoted fan, inspired by his music and message. Over time, admiration turned into mentorship when he finally got the chance to meet the man he had long looked up to.

To his surprise, he says, he found the celebrated musician to be approachable and even more uplifting in person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feffe Bussi

From Fan to Studio Sessions

Their relationship grew beyond that of fan and idol. Bussi says he recorded his very first song in Bobi Wine’s studio and was not charged a penny.

“Even when shooting my first video, he gave me a free boat,” he recalled.

At a stage when most young artists struggle to find support, that generosity left a lasting mark on him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bussi recalled in an interview with Cruz Xclusive a defining moment after returning from his first trip abroad.

He met Bobi Wine and his team at Club Amnesia, where the Fire Base boss was hanging out with his squad.

After exchanging pleasantries, Bobi Wine teased him about landing an international gig at such a young age, congratulating him warmly.

Bobi Wine remains in hiding since January 16th

As he left, Bobi Wine warned him that the path ahead would become more challenging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He told me, ‘Where you are going, things are going to get tougher. But make sure that every time you fall you get up.’” he recalled.

“I left that place scratching my head about what he meant. It was eye opening realising what he meant that even he does fall down. The one thing that most of the young artists fear is falling. But his message strengthened me and lived by it ever since that every time I fall I have to get up.”