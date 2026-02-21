Royco Iftar: Employers called to grant flexibility to fasting Muslim staff

Royco hosted the first Iftar dinner at Mawanga Mosque in Munyonyo

Royco hosted the first Iftar dinner at Mawanga Mosque in Munyonyo

Speaking during an Iftar dinner hosted by Royco, at Mawanga Mosque in Munyonyo, Imam Idi Kasozi spoke of the physical and spiritual demands of fasting and urged employers to take this into consideration.

Ugandan companies and organisations have been urged to introduce flexible working arrangements for Muslim employees observing the holy month of Ramadhan.

“The point of Ramadhan is primarily about showing empathy and sharing. Giving to those in need is an integral part of the month. Fasting is not an easy task. When you serve them a meal, you energise them to fast the following day,” he said.

He appealed to organisations with Muslim staff to make accommodative changes, such as allowing employees to work less hours.

“I also wish to make a call to companies and organisations who have Muslim employees to make accommodative changes that favour their fasting. Allow them for instance to arrive at 9:00 and leave at around 3:00pm so they can go and prepare for Iftar.” he said

The remarks were made as Royco, together with its parent company Unilever, kicked off a nationwide Ramadhan outreach programme with its first Iftar dinner at Mawanga Mosque on 20th February.

The initiative is part of Royco’s broader Ramadhan campaign themed “Share the Good this Ramadhan”, which seeks to promote generosity and communal support throughout the sacred month.

The company has committed to hosting Iftar gatherings at different mosques and regions across Uganda.

Kasozi commended the company for translating its message into action. “It is important to share every good thing you have with others, especially those who are in need. We are happy that they served us this sumptuous meal,” he said, adding that the Muslim community would reciprocate by supporting the brand.

Hajjat Zaitun Nsubuga Bulwadda, a member of the mosque, expressed gratitude for the initiative and encouraged other corporations to emulate the gesture.

“We ask God to reward Royco and urge other companies to borrow from them the practice of serving Iftar to members of the public. People who receive this meal are always grateful. We are happy as women that Royco chose our mosque to carry out this act of kindness,” she said.

Grace Nandawula, CSP Manager at Unilever, described Iftar as a deeply meaningful moment of unity and reflection. She noted that the company was honoured to support families and communities as they gather after a day of fasting.

Royco has also launched a nationwide community giving initiative. Consumers who purchase a tin of Royco during Ramadhan will find a special tag inside inviting them to nominate a mosque they would like the company to support. They are also encouraged to donate any amount towards community initiatives.

At the end of the fasting period, Royco will match the total contributions collected and distribute the combined funds to selected mosques during Eid celebrations.