City hotelier David Kitagenda Magezi collapses dead while shopping
Residents of Bulamu village along Kampala–Mityana Road on Saturday evening were plunged into shock on Saturday afternoon after a city hotelier collapsed and died moments after completing his shopping.
A video that circulated on social media showed the lifeless body of David Kitagenda Magezi lying beside his Toyota Fielder registration number UBK 765Y, as dozens of stunned onlookers gathered around the scene.
According to a man who recorded the footage, Magezi had just finished purchasing groceries from a nearby market.
Witnesses said he was packing the items into the boot of his vehicle when he suddenly collapsed and died instantly.
Police were called to the scene to take away the body.
Later in the evening, confirmation came from a family member and human rights activist, Dr Stella Nyanzi who identified the deceased as her cousin.
Nyanzi described Magezi as “a gentle soul” and a “devout Christian, active in whichever church communities he worshipped at.”
Magezi was the eldest son of the late Mr Frederick F. Magezi and Mrs Marjorie Magezi of Magezi Close in Muyenga Tankhill, Kampala.
His father formerly served as Executive Director of the National Insurance Corporation until his retirement.
Magezi is survived by his siblings Rebecca Magezi Bukenya, Marjorie Magezi, Fiona Magezi and Frederick Magezi.
For much of his professional life, Magezi worked as a manager at various hotels in Uganda.
His LinkedIn page says he was serving as General Manager at Dara Hospitality Ltd.
It is with deep shock that I announce the sudden death of my gentle cousin David Kitagenda Magezi, whose video is circulating on social media as people try to identify him. Today, David Magezi Kitagenda collapsed, dropped down and died while in the process of putting his shopping… pic.twitter.com/otThgWX8s6— Stella Nyanzi (@drstellanyanzi) February 21, 2026