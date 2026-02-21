Friends move to raise Shs 650 million to save late Cedric Babu Kololo home

The appeal comes after Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Uganda threatened to sell the prime condominium unit at Plot 1, Fumu Lane unless $182,709 (about Shs 655 million) is cleared within 21 days.

Friends of the late former PLU Vice President Cedric Ndilima Babu are considering launching a campaign to raise Shs 655 million to save his Kololo home from foreclosure.

The property, valued at approximately UGX 1.2 billion, is at the center of a legal dispute following Cedric’s death on May 31, 2025.

Fred Mwesigye, one of Cedric’s close associates, rallied friends to act swiftly and contribute toward paying off the debt.

“I need only 200 very close and genuine friends of the late Babu. If each of us can contribute Shs 3 million, we can raise the required amount in a single day,” he said.

“Cedric was a very good man and a friend to everyone. Let us honor him and protect his integrity.”

Mwesigye called on veteran journalist Alan Kasuijja, a close friend of the deceased, to agree to head the fundraising drive.

Comedian Patrick Salvado also pledged support but suggested waiting for the court’s decision.

“Let’s await the court decision. If it doesn’t go in our favor… I know we can do this. My Shs 3 million is ready,” he said.

At the heart of the dispute is a $200,000 mortgage Cedric secured from KCB in July 2023 to purchase the Kololo condominium.

The loan required a Group Mortgage Protection Policy, a life insurance cover intended to clear the outstanding balance in the event of the borrower’s death.

While the bank says the insurance policy lapsed in August 2024 due to non-payment of premiums, Cedric’s family insists he met all his obligations and that the bank, acting as an intermediary, had the authority to ensure the policy’s continuity.

They argue that the insurance was meant to protect the family from precisely such a tragedy.