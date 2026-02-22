Eddy Kenzo roasted for claiming ‘most famous Ugandan’ title

The page claimed that its findings were based on Google searches, social media reach and global influence.

Singer Eddy Kenzo stirred a debate this weekend online after reposting a claim suggesting he is the most famous Ugandan.

The assertion originated from a social media page known as Africa First, which describes itself as a platform dedicated to “showcasing Africa’s beauty, history, maps, and facts the mainstream media overlooks.”

In a post captioned “Most famous person in every African country”, the page listed one individual from each of the continent’s 54 nations.

For Uganda, Kenzo was named as the leading figure.

Among Uganda’s neighbours, the post identified Diamond Platnumz for Tanzania, Paul Kagame for Rwanda, and Eliud Kipchoge for Kenya.

The page claimed that its findings were based on Google searches, social media reach and global influence.

Eddy Kenzo

Questions over the criteria

However, critics were quick to question the methodology behind the rankings.

Observers pointed out that different search engines and artificial intelligence platforms often generate varying results when asked to name the most famous Ugandan.

Many platforms frequently mention former president Idi Amin, current President Yoweri Museveni, and opposition leader Bobi Wine among the country’s most internationally recognised figures.

This discrepancy fuelled debate in the comment section, with numerous users arguing that historical and political figures command wider global recognition than contemporary musicians.

Social media users did not hold back. One commenter, Nantambi Namusisi, wrote: “Are you sure that the information is true? Are you more famous than Idi Amin at home and away? Amin left that legacy and it will be hard for any Ugandan to go past him. Not even Museveni can.”

Another user, Brian, questioned the singer’s international standing, posting: “The funny thing is that in Uganda you're not even famous, oba which business do you do with the people outside Uganda?”

