NRM breaks silence on Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo feud

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has spoken out on the feud between singers Bebe Cool and Eddy Kenzo.

Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, the Director of Information and Publicity at the NRM Secretariat, addressed the matter while speaking to Spark TV.

“Bebe Cool used to be the team leader for musicians, and he did the job well. But when campaigns came, Eddy Kenzo was appointed the leader. Both have shown talent and worked. What I do not know is if they think we should only work with one of them,” Dombo said.

'Bebe Cool yeeyali akulembera abayimbi obuvunaanyizibwa nebabumujjako.' Emmanuel Dombo, ayogerera Secretariat ya NRM atadde ebyaama ku lutalo lwaabwe.



His comments suggest that even the ruling party is unclear about the root of the disagreement.

Bebe Cool and Eddy Kenzo have had a long-running feud that predates their work with the NRM.

Tensions reportedly rose around 2013 after Rema Namakula, who was then signed to Bebe Cool’s Gagamel label, left and later began a relationship with Eddy Kenzo.

The rivalry resurfaced during campaigns for the 2026 presidential elections, where both artistes were involved in NRM activities.

Kenzo recently accused people linked to Bebe Cool’s camp of sabotaging his performances at campaign events.

“Something wrong is happening,” Kenzo said. “When other people go on stage, the sound is fine. But when I step on stage, microphones are switched off and machines stop working.”

He claimed the disruptions were deliberate and blamed Bebe Cool’s team, saying internal conflicts had turned into targeted and unprofessional conduct against him.

Kenzo also alleged that the fallout worsened after he pushed to stop Kampala-based artistes from performing at upcountry rallies.

He said the move angered Bebe Cool, who felt loyal artistes would lose income earned during campaigns.

At one point, Bebe Cool reportedly stopped appearing at rallies until he met the President and secured approval for the artistes he supported.

Kenzo further alleged that journalists linked to Bebe Cool were instructed not to record or promote his performances.