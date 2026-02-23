Full Figure set to return on TV

Full Figure and Charles Ssenkubuge will resume hosting their morning show Omusunsuzi on Salt TV on March 2, 2026, months after it was suspended by UCC over violations of broadcasting standards.

“On March 2nd, the program ‘Omusunsuzi’ with Full Figure and Mr. Charles Ssenkubuge will return with power,” Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo said on Sunday, February 22. Bujjingo owns the television station.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) suspended the show, dubbed Omusunsuzi, in September 2025.

In a notice issued on Saturday, September 13, 2025, the regulator said it acted after routine monitoring and numerous public complaints.

The commission said the show “violated the Minimum Broadcasting Standards,” citing abusive content, inappropriate language and unprofessional conduct by the presenters.

UCC noted that the programme airs on weekdays between 6:00 am and 8:00 am, when children are likely to be watching television.

The commission said its main concern was to protect the public, especially minors, from exposure to unsuitable material.

The directive to Salt TV was clear. The station had to suspend the programme immediately and submit a written response to the complaints.

It was also required to provide recordings of all “Omusunsuzi” broadcasts from August 1, 2025, to September 12, 2025, together with the programme’s script. Salt TV was given until Friday, September 19, 2025, to comply.

The suspension followed a stern warning from Major General Proscovia Nalweyiso, the Presidential Advisor on Security. Nalweyiso threatened to arrest Full Figure herself if she continued to use vulgar language in public.

The general made the remarks after Full Figure was hospitalised following a physical altercation with another presidential advisor, Justine Nameere.

Nalweyiso questioned the role of regulatory bodies such as UCC and the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity. She asked why such conduct had been allowed to persist among government workers.