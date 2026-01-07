The bond is part of a 12-month pilot programme meant to cut visa overstays.

The bond is part of a 12-month pilot programme meant to cut visa overstays.

Ugandans to pay new US visa bond of up to Shs54m

Ugandans applying for US B1/B2 visitor visas will from January 21, 2026, be required to pay a refundable bond of up to Shs54 million under new rules aimed at reducing visa overstays.

Ugandans seeking a United States B1/B2 visitor visa will now have to pay a refundable visa bond of between Shs18 million and Shs54 million before their applications can move forward.

The new rule was announced by the United States Department of State. It takes effect on January 21, 2026, and applies to Ugandan applicants.

This equals about Shs18 million, Shs36 million and Shs54 million.

A US consular officer will decide who must pay the bond. Applicants who otherwise qualify for a B1/B2 visa will be told during the interview if the bond applies to them.

Those selected will receive a payment link through the US Treasury’s Pay.gov system. The amount will be set on a case-by-case basis.

The B1/B2 visa covers short visits for business or tourism. It allows activities such as meetings, conferences, tourism, family visits and medical care. It does not allow paid work or long-term study.

Each stay is usually limited to six months.

The Department of State warned that paying the bond does not guarantee visa approval. Applicants should only pay after official instruction. Unauthorised payments will not be refunded.

Visa holders who pay the bond must enter and leave the US through selected airports, including Boston Logan, John F. Kennedy and Washington Dulles.

The bond will be refunded if the traveller leaves on time, does not use the visa, or is denied entry.

If a visitor overstays or seeks to change immigration status, the case may be reviewed by the Department of Homeland Security and US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

In East Africa, the policy affects only Uganda and Tanzania. Malawi and Zambia joined the pilot earlier in 2025.