Alien Skin together with Ms Hellen Seku met President Museveni at State House Entebbe

Alien Skin together with Ms Hellen Seku met President Museveni at State House Entebbe

Go into farming - Museveni tells Alien Skin at State House

The president guided the Fangone Forest boss “to leverage Uganda's peace and freedom to encourage his followers and the youth to participate in government programs and create their own wealth.”

President Yoweri Museveni last night had a meeting with musician Patrick Mulwana, known professionally as Alien Skin at State House.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alien was taken to meet the president by Ms Hellen Seku, the State House Commissioner for National Secretariat for Patriotism Corp, (NSPC), who is also the President’s Private Secretary on Youth Affairs.

Alien Skin took to social media to post photos from the meeting, sounding bullish, with a caption ‘Tekako Tutandike”

Tekako Tutandike 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BlU54u8bOO — ALIEN SKIN OFFICIAL (@AlienSkinUg) January 6, 2026

According to Ms Seku, the president guided the Fangone Forest boss “to leverage Uganda's peace and freedom to encourage his followers and the youth to participate in government programs and create their own wealth.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consider farming

The president, according to Seku, also advised the singer “to venture into agriculture, focusing on large-scale coffee production for both local and international markets.”