Advertisement

Go into farming - Museveni tells Alien Skin at State House

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:36 - 07 January 2026
Alien Skin together with Ms Hellen Seku met President Museveni at State House Entebbe
The president guided the Fangone Forest boss “to leverage Uganda's peace and freedom to encourage his followers and the youth to participate in government programs and create their own wealth.”
Advertisement

President Yoweri Museveni last night had a meeting with musician Patrick Mulwana, known professionally as Alien Skin at State House.

Advertisement

Alien was taken to meet the president by Ms Hellen Seku,  the State House Commissioner for National Secretariat for Patriotism Corp, (NSPC), who is also the  President’s Private Secretary on Youth Affairs.

Alien Skin took to social media to post photos from the meeting, sounding bullish, with a caption ‘Tekako Tutandike”

According to Ms Seku, the president guided the Fangone Forest boss “to leverage Uganda's peace and freedom to encourage his followers and the youth to participate in government programs and create their own wealth.”

Advertisement

Consider farming

The president, according to Seku, also advised the singer “to venture into agriculture, focusing on large-scale coffee production for both local and international markets.”

Alien Skin last met President Museveni in August 2024, at State House in Entebbe along with fellow artists, Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Divert me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Go into farming - Museveni tells Alien Skin at State House
Entertainment
07.01.2026
Go into farming - Museveni tells Alien Skin at State House
Uganda's Ken Agutamba named among Africa’s top 100 corporate communication leaders
Business
07.01.2026
Uganda's Ken Agutamba named among Africa’s top 100 corporate communication leaders
How Bitchat works; officials show increase in downloads in Uganda
Business
07.01.2026
How Bitchat works; officials show increase in downloads in Uganda
Starlink is coming to Uganda
Business
07.01.2026
Starlink yet to meet licensing conditions in Uganda - UCC
10 ultimate checklist for landing your 2026 dream role
Business
07.01.2026
10 ultimate checklist for landing your 2026 dream role
140 beneficiaries graduate from Uganda Breweries Learning for Life program
Business
06.01.2026
140 beneficiaries graduate from Uganda Breweries Learning for Life program