Mukono police commander shot dead in robbery

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:39 - 24 November 2025
Deceased: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Bagenda
The Uganda Police Force is mourning the death of a senior officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Bagenda, who was fatally shot last night while responding to an armed robbery.

Bagenda was the Officer in Charge (OC) of Ntaawo Police Post in Mukono Municipality, 

Uganda Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed the tragic incident this morning, detailing the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death. 

According to Rusoke, ASP Bagenda and a colleague, a Police Constable (PC), were dispatched to Kiwala village after a robbery was reported.

“Bagenda and another Police Constable received information that there was a robbery that had been registered in Kiwala village. They responded, and a number of area OCs tried to put up snaps and waylay these criminals who were travelling on two motorcycles,” Rusoke stated.

“When Bagena and his colleague saw the motorcycles speeding, they tried to intercept it, and they were shot at,” the spokesperson explained.

ASP Bagenda was fatally wounded in the exchange, while the accompanying Police Constable sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. 

The remains of the fallen officer have been transferred to the mortuary.

Kituuma Rusoke said the hunt was on for the assailants  and they “will face justice.”

