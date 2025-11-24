Fille knew my HIV status before we slept together - MC Kats

MC Kats says Fille Mutoni knew he was HIV positive before they became intimate and stood by him during his lowest moments, even as their relationship later ended.

Celebrated media personality MC Kats has said that his ex-partner, singer Fille Mutoni, knew he was HIV positive before they became intimate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Fille knew I was sick from day one,” Kats said in a YouTube interview with Shalom Kaweesi and Frank Ntambi.

Kats, whose real name is Edwin Katamba, said he even warned Fille that she risked getting infected if they slept together, but she told him God would decide.

“Even the first time I slept with Fille… I asked her, ‘What if I infect you?’ and she said, ‘We shall leave that to God.’”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kats said he met Fille during one of the lowest moments of his life, when news of his HIV status had become public and many friends in the entertainment industry had started abandoning him.

MC Kats and Fille Mutoni

He said this is why many people think he is still emotionally tied to the singer, but their story has many moments that made them close.

MC Kats and Fille first met in church when she was still a university student.

Kats played a major role in her music career, introducing her to the industry and using his connections to support her rise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2023, Fille revealed that although their relationship ended, Kats still supports and encourages her.

MC Kats

The pair were together for ten years before their breakup became public in 2019.