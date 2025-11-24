Advertisement

Zari to Shakib: Women are attracted to you because of me

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 07:30 - 24 November 2025
Shakib and Zari
Zari says women are attracted to her husband Shakib because he is married to her, while she remains loyal despite men frequently approaching her.
Socialite Zarinah Hassan, known as Zari, has said her husband Shakib Lutaaya gets attention from many women because he is married to her.

According to Zari, women see Shakib as a challenge.

In a video clip shared on social media, the couple had the following exchange:

@xmediatrendsuganda Zari ayagala Shakib banaye amukola ko ne buba wulila 😂🙌#trendingnews #gossip #trendingtopic #alienskinug #trendingugandatiktok ♬ original sound - x ᴍᴇᴅɪᴀ ᴛʀᴇɴᴅꜱ ᴜɢ

Zari: “Do you know women love you because of me? Do you know that?”

Shakib: “I know…!”

Zari: “Yeah, women love you because of me… they are always wondering what I saw in you.”

Shakib Lutaaya with Zari

Shakib: “Not all of them.”

Zari: “Nah, stop lying.”

Shakib: “Listen! There are those who look at Shakib and they are like this guy is unique.”

Zari: “Women even try to get your attention in clubs in my presence…”

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya
Shakib: “I never see them.”

Zari: “… and I’m like, if they are doing this in my presence, how about when I’m not around! Men vibe me because I’m beautiful, intelligent, hard-working, and a good mother. Men see those things and vibe.”

Zari said she never gives men who approach her any attention because she is married to a handsome man and their marriage is doing well.

She added that some men may approach her to test her, but she has no reason to take chances because her life is good and she is fulfilled.

The couple has had past moments of mistrust that have played out in public.

In March this year, Shakib appeared in a photo with another woman, which upset Zari.

The two maintain a long-distance relationship because, according to Zari, they do not want to get bored with seeing each other all the time.

She also said living apart helps her balance her busy lifestyle, which includes managing her businesses and social engagements.

Zari and Shakib tied the knot in a lavish wedding in South Africa in 2023.

