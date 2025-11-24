Demand for top-tier homes in Kampala continues to grow, pushed by urbanisation, higher incomes, and shrinking land in prime areas.

VAAL Real Estate breaks ground on new luxury project in Kololo

Vaal Real Estate has started building The Bridge, a new luxury apartment project in Kololo, aiming to raise Kampala’s high-end housing market with modern towers, strong investor interest, and support from Minister Evelyn Anite.

VAAL Real Estate has started construction on The Bridge, a new luxury apartment project in Kololo that is expected to raise the standard of high-end living in Kampala.

The ceremony on Impala Avenue Plot 13 marked another major step for Vaal as it expands in Uganda’s real estate market, now worth more than Shs4.2 trillion.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Investment Evelyn Anite praised VAAL for its professionalism and open investment model.

She said the company’s habit of involving investors from the first stage builds trust and sets it apart from other developers.

“Vaal Real Estate works like leading global developers. They bring investors in early and keep everything clear and structured,” she said.

Anite also vouched for Uganda’s investment environment and revealed that she, her husband, and a close friend have already bought apartments from VAAL.

She described the company’s approach as “structured, convincing, and friendly to investors.”

Studio apartments at The Bridge start at $86,000 (about Shs322 million), targeting Ugandans and foreigners looking for modern, secure, and luxurious spaces.

Kampala’s demand for condominiums has been growing by about 12% each year, driven by a rising middle- and upper-class.

Rental returns in Kololo, Naguru, and Nakasero remain some of the strongest in the city, averaging 8–10%.

The Bridge is VAAL’s second project in Uganda after the success of Cadenza.

The company is currently handling 16 major developments across Uganda, Kenya, and Ghana, placing it among Africa’s fastest-growing real estate firms.

The project will include two 12-floor towers with two basements and more than 25 lifestyle amenities spread across the ground floor and rooftop.

Residents will enjoy wide views of Kampala, privacy, and a mix of leisure and comfort.

Anite urged Ugandans to embrace smart and disciplined entrepreneurship, saying VAAL’s business style shows the kind of thinking needed to grow the economy.

She also highlighted the story of a Chinese investor who came to Uganda with $10,000 and now runs Mbale Industrial Park, which has attracted 75 investors since 2017.

The Bridge is expected to become one of Kololo’s standout buildings, adding to Kampala’s modern skyline at a time when the demand for luxury urban housing is climbing.

VAAL has promised to deliver the project to international standards, strengthening investor trust and reinforcing Uganda’s position as a safe and attractive real estate destination.

