Museveni says he’s unhappy with Besigye detention, Byanyima reacts

President Yoweri Museveni has stated that he is unhappy with the continued detention of Kizza Besigye, whom he described as a personal friend with whom they fought together during the NRA bushwar.

In an address to the discontented residents of Rukungiri and the Kigezi sub-region, Besigye’s native land, a delegation of three; Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Ministers Jim Muhwezi and Chris Baryomunsi delivered the president’s message.

Parliament Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, speaking in Besigye’s native Rukungiri District on Saturday, December 20, on behalf of the president, explained that the opposition leader’s lawyers had filed more than 10 letters asking the Judiciary not to begin the trial.

The message was read to the public by Tayebwa on behalf of the president.

“There is nothing wrong between me and Besigye. He is my friend, and we fought together in the bush. I’m concerned about his health and well-being, but nobody is above the law. Once you commit a crime, you must face the law," Tayebwa said, quoting Museveni before adding.

"I’m not happy with the continued detention of your son, Besigye. I know you are also not happy, but Besigye is in state custody and will be tried in courts of law like any other Ugandan because he has a case to answer according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)”.

Tayebwa accused Besigye’s lawyers of frustrating the trial.

“We are ready, but every time we try to listen to his case, his lawyers come up with issues that make the work of judges hard," Tayebwa said.

The law is clear: @kizzabesigye1, a senior citizen who meets all bail conditions, should be granted bail. His lawyers have asked the court to respect the law.

Instead, bail has been denied three times on spurious grounds. Justice Baguma could not even accurately count the days he… https://t.co/e1uv72KCAW — Winnie Byanyima (@Winnie_Byanyima) December 21, 2025

However, Besigye’s wife Winnie Byanyima rubbished the statements and accused the state of persecution.

