Museveni says he’s unhappy with Besigye detention, Byanyima reacts

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:03 - 21 December 2025
Besigye and Museveni
President Yoweri Museveni has stated that he is unhappy with the continued detention of Kizza Besigye, whom he described as a personal friend with whom they fought together during the NRA bushwar.
In an address to the discontented residents of Rukungiri and the Kigezi sub-region, Besigye’s native land, a delegation of three;  Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Ministers Jim Muhwezi and Chris Baryomunsi delivered the president’s message. 

Parliament Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, speaking in Besigye’s native Rukungiri District on Saturday, December 20, on behalf of the president, explained that the opposition leader’s lawyers had filed more than 10 letters asking the Judiciary not to begin the trial.

The message was read to the public by Tayebwa on behalf of the president. 

“There is nothing wrong between me and Besigye. He is my friend, and we fought together in the bush. I’m concerned about his health and well-being, but nobody is above the law. Once you commit a crime, you must face the law," Tayebwa said, quoting Museveni before adding. 

"I’m not happy with the continued detention of your son, Besigye. I know you are also not happy, but Besigye is in state custody and will be tried in courts of law like any other Ugandan because he has a case to answer according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)”. 

Tayebwa accused Besigye’s lawyers of frustrating the trial. 

“We are ready, but every time we try to listen to his case, his lawyers come up with issues that make the work of judges hard," Tayebwa said. 

However, Besigye’s wife Winnie Byanyima rubbished the statements and accused the state of persecution. 

“This is a shameless lie. President Museveni  is responsible for the continued detention of Kizza Besigye. He  has applied 3 times for bail and it has been denied him, though he is not a flight risk. for years, he has appeared before courts to answer very many bogus cases.”

