Lawrence Ampe: Dismissed Prisons officer joins Bobi Wine campaign rally

Bobi praised Ampe while criticising the government for not apprehending several officers seen indulging in partisan politics.

Former Uganda Prisons Officer Lawrence Ampe joined the campaign rally of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in Ngora district, December 20.

Dressed in red shirt and checked checkered blue half-suit, the former prisons warder took to the microphone to campaign for leading opposition candidate Kyagulanyi following his dismissal from the prisons service. Ampe was a warder attached to Ngora Prisons.

“Our campaigns have kicked off in Ngora town where we’ve been joined by Ampe Lawrence, a former prisons officer who has been sacked for speaking out against injustice. The same regime has not apprehended several officers in uniform seen indulging in partisan politics. That aside, the people of Ngora have embraced our message of the revolution. They want to see a New Uganda where all people will be treated equally with dignity,” he said.

Our campaigns have kicked off in Ngora town where we’ve been joined by Ampe Lawrence, a former prisons officer who has been sacked for speaking out against injustice. The same regime has not apprehended several officers in uniform seen indulging in partisan politics. That aside,… pic.twitter.com/CBzYw2hIPQ — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 20, 2025

Ampe was dismissed from the prison service attacking government officials, prisons bosses and also using his social media channels for partisan political activism. He used a TikTok account under the name @COP Ampe, where he published videos accusing ruling party leaders of mismanagement and self-enrichment.

‎“Even my fellow officers who call me advising me to stop know that I speak the truth. When they lock themselves inside their rooms, they know this country is not moving on the right path,” he said in one of the viral clips.

‎The Uganda Prisons Service had earlier warned Ampe and other officers against engaging in partisan political activity. A statement issued on October 7, 2025, cautioned officers against using social media to express political opinions.

‎Despite the warning, Ampe reportedly continued uploading political content, including singing songs associated with a political party, prompting disciplinary proceedings.

‎Uganda Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine had earlier confirmed that Ampe had been summoned before the prisons disciplinary committee over misconduct and indiscipline.

