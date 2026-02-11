Uganda’s Oscar Ntambi unveiled for 2026 WRC Safari Rally

Scheduled for 12th -15th March, 2026, this year’s rally introduces a refined schedule with 20 special stages covering 350.02 competitive kilometres.

In a strong display of regional collaboration and sports dedication, KCB Bank officially announced Oscar Ntambi, alongside his co-driver Asuman Muhammed as one of its sponsored drivers for the upcoming World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in Kenya.

The announcement was made yesterday during a sponsorship unveiling, during which KCB Bank Kenya committed KShs 227 million to the 2026 edition of the iconic rally.

This 2026 investment marks KCB’s sixth consecutive year of sponsorship since the Safari Rally’s return to the WRC calendar and the funding is distributed to maximise both the event's success and talent development.

Edgar Byamah, the Managing Director of KCB Bank Uganda, emphasised the Bank’s commitment to nurturing and growing motorsport across the region.

He said, “We are excited to see Oscar Ntambi now representing Uganda on the world stage. We have played a pivotal role in his rally journey in Uganda, and his unique racing style has contributed to the growth of motorsport not only locally but beyond our borders. Supporting him at the WRC Safari Rally is a dream come true for us, as we proudly stand behind a driver who truly embodies Ugandan resilience.”

He added that KCB Bank has been at the forefront of supporting and championing motorsport.

Guided by their ‘For People, For Better’ promise, KCB is committed to ensuring that local talent receives the technical and financial backing needed to compete on the global stage and it is a proud moment as they help young people access world-class platforms.

Scheduled for 12th -15th March, 2026, this year’s rally introduces a refined schedule with 20 special stages covering 350.02 competitive kilometres. Moving away from the traditional Nairobi flag-off, the event will be centred in Naivasha to meet new FIA regulations regarding crew working hours.

The 2026 entry list features global titans including Sebastien Ogier, Thierry Neuville, and defending champion Elfyn Evans, alongside manufacturers Toyota, Hyundai, ŠKODA, and M-Sport Ford.

KCB Bank Uganda’s support for sports development reflects its community engagement. From the KCB KOBs rugby team, golf tournaments, and Nkumba volleyball team to community initiatives, the Bank aims to help disciplined athletes move from local success to international fame.

The rally will cover a total competitive distance of 350.02 kilometres, supported by a liaison distance of 842.9 kilometres, in line with FIA requirements.

The four-day event will be based in Naivasha, a move designed to meet the FIA 2026 sporting regulations on distances and crew working hours, moving away from the usual ceremonial flag off in Nairobi.

On Thursday, 12th March, there will be a shakedown at the newly introduced Nawisa stage. This will be followed by a ceremonial flag off before the cars pass Camp Moran and Mzabibu stages.

On Friday, 13th March, cars will pass Camp Moran, Loldia, Geothermal, and Kedong. On Sunday, 14th March, action will head to Soysambu, Elementaita, and Sleeping Warrior, before concluding with an autograph signing at Mzabibu.

Sunday, 15th March, marks an electric day of action as cars rev off from Oserengoni, Hell’s Gate, before passing the Wolf Power Stage in the afternoon, culminating in the prize-giving ceremony.

While representing KCB Bank Uganda and supported by KCB Kenya, Ntambi will pilot a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X built by Ralliart, a machine renowned for the durability required to conquer the Safari’s demanding terrain.

Speaking at the launch, Ntambi shared his excitement, saying, “Representing KCB Bank Uganda at the WRC is a great honour. This journey, born from a passion for speed, is now about showcasing Ugandan motorsport to the world. I thank KCB Bank for providing the support and equipment needed to compete at this high level.”

As Ntambi gears up to take on the Safari Rally’s demanding and dusty stages, KCB Bank Uganda has called on Ugandans to rally behind him.