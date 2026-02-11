Madoxx, Jamal Wasswa to headline elite ‘Boundless Love’ Valentine’s show at Serena Kigo 

The premium live music event, Boundless Love | Nsonga z’Omukwano, will take place on 14th February 2026, offering guests a curated celebration that blends soulful performances, fine dining and an intimate atmosphere.

This weekend is Valentine's Day and couples and music lovers are being invited to step into an evening of elegance at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo.

According to the organising team, it is intended to be “an experience that honours love in all its forms — not rushed, not loud, but felt.”

The aim, they say, is to create space for genuine connection through music, ambience and shared moments.

The evening will feature live performances from celebrated Ugandan artists Jamal Wasswa and David Ssemanda, popularly known as Madoxx.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mustaque Abdallah of Nakato Alice Events Consultancy explained why the duo was selected.

“We chose to work with Jamal and Madoxx because they are two heavyweights when it comes to music that is boundless,” he said. “Their music is the kind you can listen to with family and friends without worrying about what might come next. We found them best fitting for this event.”

Madoxx expressed gratitude to the organisers for the opportunity to showcase his work at Serena Kigo, while Jamal, who was initially out of the country when contacted, said he was excited to share the stage with “my brother Madoxx because he is the best”.

Jamal Wasswa speaking at the press conference

The night will be hosted by media personality Patrick Salvado, with Rasta Rob MC and Da Twinz curating an old-school musical theme.

“Everybody relates to old school because it brings back memories,” Rasta Rob MC noted. “On the day, we are going to insist on slow music. Come prepared.”

Beyond the music, guests will indulge in a five-course barbecue steak dinner prepared by the Serena culinary team. Corporate platinum tables for two are priced at Shs 1 million and include the full dining experience. Tables of six will also enjoy similar privileges.

John Paul Mugwanya of Capital FM praised the collaboration, saying the station was quick to partner once it learnt that Jamal and Madoxx were headlining the event.

To complete the experience, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa is offering special accommodation rates. While standard occupancy currently stands at USD 303 for single and USD 358 for double rooms, guests attending Boundless Love will enjoy discounted bed and breakfast rates of USD 165. Non-event Valentine’s guests will pay USD 220.

