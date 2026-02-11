Police speak on murder of UCU Director of Student Affairs Pamela Tumwebaza

Pamela Tumwebaze, the Director of Student Affairs at Uganda Christian University, was found murdered at her home in Mukono District on February 11, 2026, with police confirming the cause as strangulation and intensifying investigations to catch the perpetrator.

Police in Mukono District have confirmed the murder of Pamela Tumwebaze, the 46-year-old Director of Student Affairs at Uganda Christian University (UCU), after investigations revealed she was strangled at her residence in Guafu West Village, Seeta Ward, Goma Division, Mukono District.

The tragic incident occurred on February 11, 2026, at around 2am.

According to police spokesperson SP Kawala Racheal, initial findings suggest that the housemaid discovered an unknown man inside Tumwebaze's bedroom, wearing her jeans and stockings.

The suspect fled the scene, taking with him a laptop bag belonging to the deceased.

Upon checking on their mother, the maid and children found Tumwebaze unresponsive in her bed. She was rushed to Namirembe Church of Uganda Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police have since deployed task teams to identify and arrest the suspect. "We remain fully committed to ensuring that the perpetrator is apprehended and brought to justice," said SP Kawala Racheal.

Meanwhile, Uganda Christian University (UCU) expressed profound grief over the loss of Tumwebaze.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Ms. Pamela Tumwebaze, the Director of Student Affairs and member of the Uganda Christian University Senior Management," the university stated.

Rev. Prof. John Kitayimbwa, a senior cleric at UCU, shared his sorrow, stating, “It is so sad that as UCU, we have lost our dear Pamela, our Director for Student Affairs, also known as the Dean of Students. We are heartbroken. We need your prayers.” He also reflected on the passing with a verse from Psalm 90:12: "Teach us to number our days aright, that we may gain a heart of wisdom."

Police operations to trace and arrest the suspect are ongoing.

