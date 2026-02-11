Advertisement

Police speak on murder of UCU Director of Student Affairs Pamela Tumwebaza

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:02 - 11 February 2026
Kawala and Tumwebaze
Pamela Tumwebaze, the Director of Student Affairs at Uganda Christian University, was found murdered at her home in Mukono District on February 11, 2026, with police confirming the cause as strangulation and intensifying investigations to catch the perpetrator.
Advertisement

Police in Mukono District have confirmed the murder of Pamela Tumwebaze, the 46-year-old Director of Student Affairs at Uganda Christian University (UCU), after investigations revealed she was strangled at her residence in Guafu West Village, Seeta Ward, Goma Division, Mukono District.

Advertisement

The tragic incident occurred on February 11, 2026, at around 2am.

According to police spokesperson SP Kawala Racheal, initial findings suggest that the housemaid discovered an unknown man inside Tumwebaze's bedroom, wearing her jeans and stockings.

The suspect fled the scene, taking with him a laptop bag belonging to the deceased.

Upon checking on their mother, the maid and children found Tumwebaze unresponsive in her bed. She was rushed to Namirembe Church of Uganda Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Advertisement

The police have since deployed task teams to identify and arrest the suspect. "We remain fully committed to ensuring that the perpetrator is apprehended and brought to justice," said SP Kawala Racheal.

Meanwhile, Uganda Christian University (UCU) expressed profound grief over the loss of Tumwebaze.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Ms. Pamela Tumwebaze, the Director of Student Affairs and member of the Uganda Christian University Senior Management," the university stated.

Rev. Prof. John Kitayimbwa, a senior cleric at UCU, shared his sorrow, stating, “It is so sad that as UCU, we have lost our dear Pamela, our Director for Student Affairs, also known as the Dean of Students. We are heartbroken. We need your prayers.” He also reflected on the passing with a verse from Psalm 90:12: "Teach us to number our days aright, that we may gain a heart of wisdom."

Police operations to trace and arrest the suspect are ongoing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Abitex
Entertainment
11.02.2026
Abitex, colleagues face property seizure over Sacco money
Police speak on murder of UCU Director of Student Affairs Pamela Tumwebaza
News
11.02.2026
Police speak on murder of UCU Director of Student Affairs Pamela Tumwebaza
Strictly Soul returns with a Lovers’ edition this Friday
Lifestyle
11.02.2026
Strictly Soul returns with a Lovers’ edition this Friday
Uganda’s Oscar Ntambi unveiled for 2026 WRC Safari Rally
Sports
11.02.2026
Uganda’s Oscar Ntambi unveiled for 2026 WRC Safari Rally
Pamela Tumwebaze, UCU Director of Student Affairs, murdered
News
11.02.2026
Pamela Tumwebaze, UCU Director of Student Affairs, murdered
Madoxx, Jamal Wasswa to headline elite ‘Boundless Love’ Valentine’s show at Serena Kigo 
Lifestyle
11.02.2026
Madoxx, Jamal Wasswa to headline elite ‘Boundless Love’ Valentine’s show at Serena Kigo 