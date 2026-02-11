Advertisement

Pamela Tumwebaze, UCU Director of Student Affairs, murdered

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 11:39 - 11 February 2026
Pamela Tumwebaze, the Director of Student Affairs at Uganda Christian University, was tragically murdered at home on Wednesday morning, leaving the university community in mourning.
Pamela Tumwebaze, the Director of Student Affairs and a member of the Uganda Christian University Senior Management, has passed away.

She was reportedly murdered by unidentified assailants at her home.

In a statement, the university expressed its grief: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Ms. Pamela Tumwebaze, the Director of Student Affairs and member of the Uganda Christian University Senior Management."

The statement continued: "She went to be with the LORD in the early hours of Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Please uphold her children, immediate family, and loved ones in prayer. Further details will be shared."

Rev. Prof. John Kitayimbwa, a senior cleric at the university, said: “It is so sad that as UCU, we have lost our dear Pamela, our Director for Student Affairs, also known as the Dean of Students. We are heartbroken. We need your prayers.”

He added a biblical reflection from Psalm 90:12: "Teach us to number our days aright, that we may gain a heart of wisdom."

