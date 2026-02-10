Police arrest 95 suspects in disruptive operations across Kira

A series of disruptive operations, targeting known criminal hotspots, led to the arrest of 95 suspects and the seizure of suspected narcotics.

A series of disruptive operations, targeting known criminal hotspots, led to the arrest of 95 suspects and the seizure of suspected narcotics.

The Uganda Police Force, in coordination with other security agencies, conducted multiple operations in Kira Municipality, leading to the arrest of 95 suspects and the seizure of narcotics, as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and drug abuse.

The Uganda Police Force, in collaboration with sister security agencies and local leaders, has stepped up efforts to tackle rising crime in Kira Municipality and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A series of disruptive operations, targeting known criminal hotspots, led to the arrest of 95 suspects and the seizure of suspected narcotics.

On 3rd February 2026, operations took place in Kireka Railway, Kamuli, Kyaliwajjala Market, and Naalya in Namugongo Division, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District. The operation resulted in the arrest of 62 individuals, and suspected opium was recovered. Following a joint screening, 39 suspects were arraigned in court on 5th February 2026, facing charges of possession of narcotic substances.

The following day, another operation focused on the Kulambiro–Kyanja, Tubba, and Kisaasi sectors under Kira Road policing area. Police targeted criminals involved in smoking opium in hideouts and later committing crimes such as bag and phone snatching.

During this operation, 19 suspects were arrested, and they remain detained at Kira Road Police Division as investigations continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 9th February 2026, a further intelligence-led operation took place in Mulawa and Nsasa, with 14 suspects arrested.

Police recovered quantities of suspected narcotics from makeshift structures, and the suspects are currently held at Kira Police Station as their cases are processed.

The Uganda Police Force has confirmed that a total of 95 suspects have been arrested in the past week, with a significant number already presented in court.

Authorities have thanked the public for their cooperation and reassured residents of their continued commitment to intelligence-driven operations aimed at maintaining peace and security.

Residents are urged to continue reporting suspicious activities and criminal behaviour to local police stations, area commanders, or via the police’s hotlines.

Advertisement