Tanzania legend Mad Ice reveals years-long crush on Cindy Sanyu

Tanzanian-based Bongo Flava and world music veteran Mad Ice has opened up about his admiration of Ugandan music star Cindy Sanyu, revealing that he once had a years-long crush on the celebrated songstress.

The legend who was born in Masaka, Uganda, revealed that he and Cindy used to be close friends and that he was star-struck by her.

Mad Ice

Speaking to Mega FM in Arusha, Mad Ice was asked about having a crush on any stars within Tanzania or the wider East African region.

He said he isn’t generally swayed by fame alone, but rather by genuine humanity and character.

“It doesn’t really matter. I don’t care what kind of person you are as long as you have a level of humanity, and you are a decent human being; I can just fall in love with anybody,” he said.

However, when pressed on stars he admired across the region, the legendary singer didn’t hold back.

“I think around East Africa a long time ago I really liked Cindy Sanyu; the way she used to carry herself back there I was like ‘wow!’” he revealed.

Cindy Sanyu

Mad Ice admitted that they used to be friends, and joked with Cindy about her personal life, including her relationship at the time with an Italian man.

“I would ask her ‘why did you get married to a white person. At the time I think she was dating an Italian guy. But it was all jokes,” he said.

“But she had a certain presence about her and indeed I have to say that during those years that was a celebrity I had a real crush on. But they later you grow and things change”

Cindy Sanyu, born Cinderella Sanyu, is a celebrated Ugandan musician known for hits such as “Mbikooye”, “Ayokyayokya” and “Boom Party”, and has enjoyed a successful solo career after starting out with the group Blu*3.

Cindy Sanyu

In her personal life, Cindy was previously in a relationship with Italian national Mario Brunetti, with whom she had a daughter named Amani.

The couple later divorced after nearly a decade together, and Cindy went on to marry Ugandan actor and producer Joel Okuyo Prynce.

Mad Ice, born Ahmed Mohamed Kakoyi is widely recognised for his contribution to East African music.