Advertisement

Tanzania legend Mad Ice reveals years-long crush on Cindy Sanyu

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 16:28 - 10 February 2026
Mad Ice and Cindy Sanyu
The "Baby Girl" singer who was born in Masaka, and grew up in Kampala, revealed that he and Cindy used to be close friends and that he was star-struck by her.
Advertisement

Tanzanian-based Bongo Flava and world music veteran Mad Ice has opened up about his admiration of Ugandan music star Cindy Sanyu, revealing that he once had a years-long crush on the celebrated songstress.

Advertisement

The legend who was born in Masaka, Uganda, revealed that he and Cindy used to be close friends and that he was star-struck by her.

Mad Ice

Speaking to Mega FM in Arusha, Mad Ice was asked about having a crush on any stars within Tanzania or the wider East African region. 

He said he isn’t generally swayed by fame alone, but rather by genuine humanity and character. 

Advertisement

“It doesn’t really matter. I don’t care what kind of person you are as long as you have a level of humanity, and you are a decent human being; I can just fall in love with anybody,” he said.

However, when pressed on stars he admired across the region, the legendary singer didn’t hold back. 

“I think around East Africa a long time ago I really liked Cindy Sanyu; the way she used to carry herself back there I was like ‘wow!’” he revealed. 

Cindy Sanyu

Mad Ice admitted that they used to be friends, and joked with Cindy about her personal life, including her relationship at the time with an Italian man. 

Advertisement

“I would ask her ‘why did you get married to a white person. At the time I think she was dating an Italian guy. But it was all jokes,” he said. 

“But she had a certain presence about her and indeed I have to say that during those years that was a celebrity I had a real crush on. But they later you grow and things change”

Cindy Sanyu, born Cinderella Sanyu, is a celebrated Ugandan musician known for hits such as “Mbikooye”, “Ayokyayokya” and “Boom Party”, and has enjoyed a successful solo career after starting out with the group Blu*3.

Cindy Sanyu

In her personal life, Cindy was previously in a relationship with  Italian national Mario Brunetti, with whom she had a daughter named Amani. 

Advertisement

The couple later divorced after nearly a decade together, and Cindy went on to marry Ugandan actor and producer Joel Okuyo Prynce.

Mad Ice, born Ahmed Mohamed Kakoyi is widely recognised for his contribution to East African music. 

Based in Finland since the mid-2000s, he rose to prominence with hits such as “Baby Gal”, which topped charts throughout East Africa, and followed up with other popular tracks including “Wange”, “Malaika” and “Mapenzi Sumu”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Divert me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Museveni blames Mugisha Muntu for blocking power deal that led to load-shedding
News
12.02.2026
Museveni blames Mugisha Muntu for blocking power deal that led to load-shedding
CDF appoints Brig Gen Pande Kajuba as new Armoured Division commander
News
12.02.2026
CDF appoints Brig Gen Pande Kajuba as new Armoured Division commander
'There is practically no opposition in Uganda' - Museveni
News
12.02.2026
'There is practically no opposition in Uganda' - Museveni
EU MPs push for revised cooperation with Uganda in heated debate over election violence
News
12.02.2026
EU MPs push for revised cooperation with Uganda in heated debate over election violence
More than a bottler: CCBU’s 25 years of growing together with Uganda
Business
12.02.2026
More than a bottler: CCBU’s 25 years of growing together with Uganda
Kainerugaba fires back at Akena: 'Shut up'
News
12.02.2026
Kainerugaba fires back at Akena: 'Shut up'