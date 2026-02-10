Celebrations as Masaka court releases Fr Deusdedit Ssekabira

Celebrations erupted at Masaka High Court today as Catholic faithful, church leaders, family and friends broke into songs and praise following the release on bail of Rev Fr Deusdedit Ssekabira.

The priest, who has been in custody since 23 December, was granted bail by Justice Victoria Nakintu.

The judge ruled that he met all the necessary qualifications and that his sureties were substantial.

Under the terms of the bail, Fr Ssekabira must pay cash bail of Shs 15 million, with sureties put on a non-cash bond of Shs 50 million.

His lead defence counsel, Sam Ssekyewa, said the State was not ready to try him, and in the absence of sufficient evidence to start the trial, there was no reason for him to remain on remand.

“Because there was no evidence enough today to kickstart the trial, the court granted him bail” he said.

“The court granted him a cash bail of 15million although we had urged the judge that that was a bit too much for him. But still we shall try and look for that money so that he goes out.”

Fr Ssekabira’s case has been the subject of intense national interest and debate.

He was initially charged with money laundering, accused of allegedly concealing Shs 500 million at the Centenary Bank Masaka branch, contrary to provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The prosecution alleges that between 2023 and 2025 he and others “intentionally concealed or disguised the true ownership” of funds suspected to be proceeds of crime.

His detention drew sharp criticism from church groups and human rights advocates after he was reported missing in early December, allegedly taken by armed men in unmarked vehicles, before the Uganda People’s Defence Forces later confirmed he was in lawful custody and would face charges.

The case also attracted commentary from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who earlier defended the security agencies’ actions.