UEDCL announces planned power shutdown in several areas

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 20:23 - 10 February 2026
The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has announced a planned power shutdown that will affect several areas on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

The shutdown is set to impact customers served by the Ntinda Substation.

In a statement released today, UEDCL listed the areas that will experience the power outage, including Ntinda, Kalinabari, Kulambiro, Kisaasi, Dungu Zone, Ssebagala Zone, parts of Komamboga, Kisasi-Kyanja Road, Kigowa, Kiwatule, Najjera 1, Najjera 2, Bukoto T.C, Ntinda-Bukoto Road, parts of Naguru, Minister’s Village, Kisota, Bahai, Kyambogo University, and parts of the Ntinda Industrial Area.

UEDCL also advised all affected customers to switch off their electrical appliances until power supply is fully restored.

The company expressed regret for any inconvenience caused during the shutdown.

Jonan Kiiza, Head of Corporate and Stakeholder Affairs at UEDCL, reassured customers that the necessary steps are being taken to ensure the power outage is as brief as possible.

