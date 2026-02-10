UEDCL announces planned power shutdown in several areas

UEDCL also advised all affected customers to switch off their electrical appliances until power supply is fully restored.

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has announced a planned power shutdown that will affect several areas on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

The shutdown is set to impact customers served by the Ntinda Substation.

In a statement released today, UEDCL listed the areas that will experience the power outage, including Ntinda, Kalinabari, Kulambiro, Kisaasi, Dungu Zone, Ssebagala Zone, parts of Komamboga, Kisasi-Kyanja Road, Kigowa, Kiwatule, Najjera 1, Najjera 2, Bukoto T.C, Ntinda-Bukoto Road, parts of Naguru, Minister’s Village, Kisota, Bahai, Kyambogo University, and parts of the Ntinda Industrial Area.

The company expressed regret for any inconvenience caused during the shutdown.

