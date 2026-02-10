Mbarara High School pitch sale: Board chair speaks out

The MHS Board has confirmed plans for school expansion, including securing more land and erecting a perimeter fence for student safety, while addressing concerns about the school's pitch and future developments.

The Mbarara High School (MHS) Board of Governors has confirmed plans for the school’s future development, revealing that the church has granted MHS more land for expansion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, Prof. William Bazeyo, the Chair of the MHS Board, addressed several concerns from Old Boys (OBs) regarding the school’s pitch and future plans for its land. "We as the Board saw that since we have a lot more land, MHS could develop our pitch towards behind Nairobi house to cater for the large numbers of students," Bazeyo explained. "Our pitch land remains untouched, and we plan to enclose it in a wall fence for the security of our students."

The Church, which oversees MHS, has also granted permission to erect a perimeter fence around all the school's land to ensure the safety of the students. This move comes after the Board requested assistance from the President to help fund the expensive fencing project, and Bazeyo revealed that the President has promised support.

MHS is also excited about its future development as the Church leadership has designated land for the school’s expansion. "For the first time, the School has designated land and has been drawing a Master plan for it soon to be unveiled to stakeholders for possible comments," Bazeyo stated.

Bazeyo further confirmed that there had been no sale of the school's pitch and that discussions regarding the land's future have been ongoing. "The Church has not sold nor engaged in discussions to sell or lease our pitch," he clarified.

Advertisement

Advertisement