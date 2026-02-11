UPDF loses another senior commander, Maj. Gen. Deus Sande

Maj Gen Sande was the commander of the Armoured Division stationed in Kasijjagirwa, Masaka District.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has lost yet another of its senior commanders Maj. Gen. Deus Sande.

Sande was the commander of the Armoured Division stationed in Kasijjagirwa, Masaka District.

The UPDF through its spokesperson Chris Magezi confirmed that Sande died suddenly on Wednesday morning while traveling to Kampala, when he developed breathing complications.

Tragedy has struck the UPDF family again, and with deep sorrow, we confirm the sudden passing of the UPDF Armored Division Commander (Masaka) Major General Deus Sande early this morning in Mpigi at around 0345 hours. He was on his way to Kampala to attend the funeral service of comrade Major General Francis Takirwa (RIP) at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero. Major General Takirwa died on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Major General Deus Sande developed breathing complications along the way and efforts to resuscitate him at a hospital facility in Mpigi failed. The exact cause of death will be ascertained later. We extend our condolences to his family, relatives, and friends. MHSRIP.

Maj. Gen. Sande was a polarising figure in Ugandan politics. In the heated months leading up to the 2021 general elections, he sparked controversy for his blunt rhetoric against the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

In statements to news reporters, he dismissed the notion that the army would ever transfer power to the NUP, asserting, “Do you think we are planning a hand over to the NUP? Forget about it. We are consolidating what we have.”

Maj. Gen. Deus Sande

His critics accused him of overseeing the arrest of several opposition leaders and supporters in Masaka, actions which fuelled tensions between the military and political activists.

Sande’s death came just days after another senior UPDF commander, Maj. Gen. Francis Takirwa, the Deputy Commander of Land Forces, succumbed to illness.

Maj. Gen. Takirwa, aged 60, died on 7 February 2026 at the UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya after battle complications from a stroke, according to the UPDF Acting Director of Public Information, Col. Chris Magezi.

Takirwa had been first admitted to Nakasero Hospital in December 2025 and later transferred to Mbuya for long-term care, where he passed away at around 6:00 a.m. on the day of his death.

The UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, described him as a loyal and courageous patriot whose passing is a profound loss to the nation and the military.